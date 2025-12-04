Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire
Posted December 4, 2025 8:23 pm.
A woman has suffered critical injuries following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York.
Fire crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just after 5 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a fire inside an apartment.
Firefighters rescued a woman who was taken by paramedics to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman’s age was not immediately known.
The blaze has since been extinguished, and Toronto police say it is not being treated as suspicious at this time.