Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman has suffered critical injuries following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York.

Fire crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just after 5 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a fire inside an apartment.

Firefighters rescued a woman who was taken by paramedics to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman’s age was not immediately known.

The blaze has since been extinguished, and Toronto police say it is not being treated as suspicious at this time.