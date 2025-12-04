Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

Fire crews on the scene of a two-alarm fire in North York on December 4, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted December 4, 2025 8:23 pm.

A woman has suffered critical injuries following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York.

Fire crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just after 5 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a fire inside an apartment.

Firefighters rescued a woman who was taken by paramedics to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman’s age was not immediately known.

The blaze has since been extinguished, and Toronto police say it is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Top Stories

Heated debate at Queen's Park as Ford government accused of neglecting education system

A heated debate in the Ontario legislature on Thursday, with the Ford government accused of neglecting students and teachers. Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser called on Premier Doug Ford to "stand...

2h ago

2 more charged after dozens arrested in fraud scheme resulting in $4M-plus lost

Two more people have been arrested, and police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that has already led to the arrests of a dozen people and more than...

3h ago

EQB is buying PC Financial. Here's what it means for PC Optimum points collectors

Avid PC Optimum points users might be wondering what will become of the loyalty program as EQB Inc. plans to take over PC Financial from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and become the exclusive financial partner of the...

4h ago

Pick-up truck driver charged in fatal single-vehicle Scarborough crash

Police have charged a 47-year-old man in connection with a single-vehicle fatal crash last month in Scarborough. Investigators say just before 7 p.m. on November 5, a grey Ford F350 pick-up truck was...

1h ago

