Brampton driver charged after 193 km/h highway stunt while impaired: OPP

The incident occurred on Highway 410 southbound, just south of Queen Street, where police clocked the driver at 193 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 5, 2025 7:25 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 22-year-old man from Brampton is facing a slate of charges after allegedly speeding away from an officer at nearly double the posted limit while impaired.

The incident occurred on Highway 410 southbound, just south of Queen Street, where police clocked the driver at 193 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. Officers say the man was found to be impaired at the time of the stop.

Police confirmed the driver is facing 10 charges, including related to impaired driving and dangerous operation and six tied to stunt driving and speeding.

The man’s vehicle has been impounded and his driver’s licence suspended.

“Impaired driving [plus] extreme speed = a deadly combination. This reckless behaviour puts everyone at risk,” the police service said.

Man dead in Brampton stabbing; male suspect wanted

A man is dead, and a male suspect is wanted following a late-night stabbing in Brampton on Thursday. Police in Peel Region say the man was located with stab wounds in the McMurchy Avenue and Pagebrook...

34m ago

'Multiple suspects' sought in Richmond Hill home invasion

Police in York Region are searching for multiple suspects who fled on foot following a home invasion in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Investigators say they responded to a home in the Bayview Avenue...

9h ago

TTC maintenance, asbestos cleanup delaying parts of Rogers' 5G subway network build

TORONTO — Asbestos cleanup, tight work windows and other TTC delays have slowed the build out of 5G cellular service in Toronto's subway system, and TTC staff now say they don't expect Rogers Communications...

2h ago

Can you shop ethically without breaking the bank?

Canadian consumers are a lot more aware of where their money goes these days – for a few reasons. There's a lot of economic uncertainty but many of us are also more cognizant of buying Canadian where...

37m ago

