Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 22-year-old man from Brampton is facing a slate of charges after allegedly speeding away from an officer at nearly double the posted limit while impaired.

The incident occurred on Highway 410 southbound, just south of Queen Street, where police clocked the driver at 193 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. Officers say the man was found to be impaired at the time of the stop.

Police confirmed the driver is facing 10 charges, including related to impaired driving and dangerous operation and six tied to stunt driving and speeding.

The man’s vehicle has been impounded and his driver’s licence suspended.

“Impaired driving [plus] extreme speed = a deadly combination. This reckless behaviour puts everyone at risk,” the police service said.