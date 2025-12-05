Classic Hudson’s Bay blankets sell out at some Canadian Tire stores within hours

Just in time for Christmas, Canadian Tire released its new collection featuring the iconic Hudson’s Bay stripes Friday morning, to enthusiastic shoppers.

But some hoping for a chance to buy one of the classic woolen blankets or caribou throws in-store in time for the weekend may be out of luck.

Some sad, would-be shoppers online are saying they missed their chance to buy them in person. With stores only carrying a limited quantity of the popular items, many say their locations were sold out within hours.

One Vancouver-area Canadian Tire store sold out within about an hour.

Shopper Delee Hammond was hoping to get a chance to see the blankets for sale, but she was too late. Still, she was happy to see the collection.

“It’s an important part of Canada’s history,” she said.

“Until recently, it was the oldest business or merchant in Canada’s history, so I thought it would be fun to come in and see if I can get some of the iconic items to remember that part of our history.”

Other items featuring the Bay’s stripes were still available hours after the stores opened, including mugs, mittens, sheets, and Christmas decorations. And for those determined to wrap themselves up in the stripes in time for the weekend, there may still be fleece throws still on the shelves. As well, shoppers may be able to purchase the woolen blankets online.

Hudson’s Bay point blankets date back to the 1600s, and the current version — featuring green, red, yellow, and blue stripes — originated around 1779. In May, Canadian Tire announced it would pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer. The sale included the overarching Hudson’s Bay brand, its iconic, multi-coloured stripes motif, its coat of arms, and other brand trademarks

1130 NewsRadio has reached out to Canadian Tire for more information on whether more of the woolen blankets or caribou throws will be restocked by Christmas.

— With a file from The Canadian Press.