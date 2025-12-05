‘Substantial completion’ reached on Eglinton Crosstown LRT, clearing way for TTC to open line

The Finch West LRT is set to officially open on Sunday and has already welcomed a few riders including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow who says commuters will get to ride the line for free on opening day.

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 5, 2025 12:28 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2025 1:02 pm.

The Ontario government is reporting that “substantial completion” has been reached on the 14-year Eglinton Crosstown LRT project, which clears the way for the TTC to open the 19-kilometre, 25-station line.

According to a statement issued by the Ford government Friday afternoon, the final milestone was reached earlier in the day after “independent engineers verified the line is ready for service.”

The statement said the TTC is assuming “full operational control” of Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown and that it will be up to the Toronto transit agency to determine an opening date sometime early in 2026. TTC staff haven’t released a projected opening date.

Related:

In order to reach the “substantial completion” stage, officials said the testing and commissioning stage put the Eglinton Crosstown through its paces.

They said it ran at “full capacity” during various weather conditions (including when there was 10 centimetres of snowfall), operated the fleet of trains for 16 hours a day and more than 11,000 kilometres a week similar to if there was service for riders, and doing all the work with the full complement of staff to “manage and mitigate any problems that arise during testing.”

The announcement came after Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and other dignitaries held a ceremonial plaque unveiling for Line 6 Finch West ahead of the LRT’s opening on Sunday. It was also announced that Sunday will be fare-free for commuters curious to try out the line.

Related:

Similar to Line 6 Finch West, officials said there will be a phased increase of service as crews get more familiar with the line while it’s in active operation.

Whenever Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown opens, it will operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily. At its peak service time, trains are expected to come around every four minutes and 45 seconds. This schedule will be in place for the first six months.

After the initial six-month period, officials noted the hours of operation will be 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and peak service will see trains arrive around every three minutes and 30 seconds.

It was on Tuesday when the Ontario government announced the Eglinton Crosstown passed its revenue service demonstration test, a weeks-long process of ensuring the line operated as designed.

Related:

The demonstration started on Oct. 7, but it was temporarily paused after a collision between two trains at the Mount Dennis maintenance and storage facility. There were no physical injuries reported. TTC advocates called for greater transparency on the incident, noting details haven’t been publicly released.

The TTC began changing its bus network earlier this year to better align with the Crosstown.

Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown will run between Mount Dennis station (where GO Transit and UP Express train service recently started) in the west end and Kennedy station in the east end where there are connections to Line 2 Bloor-Danforth and GO Transit’s Stouffville line.

Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown began in 2011 under the previous Ontario Liberal government and different Metrolinx management. It was supposed to open in 2020, but it has been repeatedly pushed back due to various legal, construction and testing issues along with COVID-19-related delays.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

World Cup draw ceremony underway as FIFA awards peace prize to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2026 World Cup draw began Friday with FIFA awarding its first peace prize to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has campaigned to win the Nobel Peace Prize. FIFA President Gianni...

1m ago

Police investigating possible road-rage shooting incident on section of Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police were forced to close a major stretch of the Gardiner Expressway on Friday morning as officers continue to investigate reports of a possible road-rage shooting. Officers responded around...

updated

1h ago

18-year-old killed in Brampton stabbing; male suspect wanted

An 18-year-old is dead, and a male suspect is wanted following a late-night stabbing at an apartment complex in Brampton on Thursday. Police in Peel Region say the male victim was located with stab...

updated

3h ago

EQB is buying PC Financial. Here's what it means for PC Optimum points collectors

Avid PC Optimum points users might be wondering what will become of the loyalty program as EQB Inc. plans to take over PC Financial from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and become the exclusive financial partner of the...

21h ago

Top Stories

World Cup draw ceremony underway as FIFA awards peace prize to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2026 World Cup draw began Friday with FIFA awarding its first peace prize to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has campaigned to win the Nobel Peace Prize. FIFA President Gianni...

1m ago

Police investigating possible road-rage shooting incident on section of Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police were forced to close a major stretch of the Gardiner Expressway on Friday morning as officers continue to investigate reports of a possible road-rage shooting. Officers responded around...

updated

1h ago

18-year-old killed in Brampton stabbing; male suspect wanted

An 18-year-old is dead, and a male suspect is wanted following a late-night stabbing at an apartment complex in Brampton on Thursday. Police in Peel Region say the male victim was located with stab...

updated

3h ago

EQB is buying PC Financial. Here's what it means for PC Optimum points collectors

Avid PC Optimum points users might be wondering what will become of the loyalty program as EQB Inc. plans to take over PC Financial from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and become the exclusive financial partner of the...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Multiple incoming systems likely bringing snow to GTA

Cold morning wind chills for Friday with gusts up to 40 km/h and the chance of a few flurries. Several systems could be bringing snow to the region starting this weekend.

17h ago

2:59
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds during attempted robbery

A gun and baseball bat used in a botched robbery outside of a plaza in Mississauga have left a man fighting for his life. Shauna Hunt reports.

19h ago

2:49
Shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man in critical condition

A man has been rushed to hospital after a robbery attempt led to him being shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

22h ago

2:08
Carney and Trump to meet in Washington at FIFA World Cup draw

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for a brief discussion during his trip to Washington for the FIFA World Cup draw.

December 4, 2025 1:07 pm EST EST

1:40
'You voted for it!': Ford clashes with Liberals over education policies

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser clashed at Queen's Park today over current education policies and concerns for underfunding.

December 4, 2025 12:48 pm EST EST

More Videos