Fact File: Video of chained Mustang ‘stolen’ from Brampton, Ont. driveway is a skit

A video posted to social media in December appeared to show a Brampton, Ont. man filming the chained-up bumper of his Mustang — the only part of the vehicle that remained after a supposed theft.

While some users who reposted the video took it at face value, the video is actually a skit, produced by a creator known for satirical content.

THE CLAIM

“Brampton man has car stolen even though it was CHAINED to his house,” reads a post on X, formerly Twitter, that includes a video detailing the supposed theft.

In the video, a man films the blue bumper of a Ford Mustang with the Ontario vanity licence plate “KAUR” as it lies on a driveway.

A chain loops through the bumper, and the camera pans to show the chain extends underneath a garage door.

The man says thieves stole his car from the driveway, minus the bumper, which he chained up to prevent theft. “Welcome to Brampton,” he says.

Other users on X and Instagram posted the video and appeared to initially take it at face value. They included their opinions on rising crime in Brampton and the inaction of the Ontario government to impose harsher penalties on car thieves.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” said Mario Zelaya, a popular creator who frequently comments on crime in Canada, in an X post.

THE FACTS

There are several indicators the video is made up, the first being that it stems from a social media account known for posting satirical videos.

A keyword search of “Mustang stolen Brampton” leads to the original video posted to multiple platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, by creator AKTVInc, or Amandeep Kang.

Kang included the hashtag “skit” on the original Instagram post, which has more than two million views on the platform.

His website describes his content as an “online creative production hub ranging from comedic rants, skits, parodies” and more. The Canadian Press reached out to Kang and will update this fact check if it receives a response.

As some viewers pointed out, the chain loops through where the Mustang’s headlight should be.

Other context clues, like the creator’s licence plate pun (“Hard Kaur Loss”) and jokes in the video, point to its satirical nature.

Some creators who responded to the original video, including Zelaya, later noted it was a fake.

‘BRAZEN’ CAR THEFTS NOT UNCOMMON IN ONTARIO

It’s not uncommon for thieves to target driveways in Brampton and other Ontario communities.

In August 2024, a dramatic video showed thieves ramming a pickup truck into another car after stealing the truck from a driveway in Brampton.

Nick Milinovich, the deputy chief of Peel Regional Police, told CBC Toronto it was another example of “brazen” car thefts in the region.

Months earlier, police said a 16-year-old faced multiple charges in relation to the “violent” carjacking of a Ferrari in a Brampton driveway.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said police foiled a car theft in his own Etobicoke driveway in June.

Car thefts in Peel Region, which includes Brampton, hit an annual high of 8,322 in 2023.

Thefts have since dropped amid a crackdown by police; the latest data from Peel Regional Police shows 4,375 thefts between January and Oct. 31 of this year, a decrease of around 31 per cent from the same period in 2024.

WHAT ARE PARTY LEADERS SAYING ABOUT AUTO THEFTS?

Cracking down on crime was a key part of the federal party leaders’ election campaigns this past spring.

Mark Carney announced his crime platform in Brampton, specifically mentioning auto thefts.

Speaking at a Brampton rally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he would “repeal house arrests for serious offenders and career criminals,” and that “career car thieves get to do their sentences at home” while “watching Netflix or playing Grand Theft Auto,” the Brampton Guardian reported.

In October, the government tabled a proposed crime bill that would make it harder to get bail for certain offences, including car thefts.

Poilievre said the bail changes weren’t enough to stop the “chaos” that past Liberal crime policies “unleashed in our communities,” CBC News reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2025.

Marissa Birnie, The Canadian Press