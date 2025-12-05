Fake Viagra, Cialis, seized from west end convenience store: Health Canada

Counterfeit Viagra pills seized from a west-end convenience store. Health Canada

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 5, 2025 2:09 pm.

Fake Viagra and Cialis pills were seized from a Junction-area convenience store, Health Canada said in a release Friday.

The bogus sexual enhancement pills were removed from shelves at Rocky Convenience at 2466 St. Clair Avenue West.

“Immediately stop using and safely dispose of the product,” Health Canada advised. “Consult a health care professional if you have taken this product and have health concerns. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.”

Health Canada says the manufacturers of Viagra and Cialis have both confirmed that the seized products are counterfeit.

Selling counterfeit health products in Canada is illegal ,Health Canada notes, but so far there’s no word on potential criminal charges.

“Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they are not the same and may pose serious health risks,” the release adds. “They have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy and quality and may contain:

  • no drug at all
  • a higher dosage than shown on the label
  • dangerous contaminants and hidden ingredients

Affected products:

  • Counterfeit Viagra, 100 mg sildenafil tablets, expiry 03-2030 (no lot number)
    –Expiry date with an incorrect format printed on the foil blister pack, “EXP 0 32030”
  • Counterfeit Cialis, 20 mg tadalafil tablets, Lot 05668, expiry 04-2028
Open Gallery 4 items
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian-born renegade architect Frank Gehry dies at 96

Frank Gehry, who designed some of most imaginative buildings ever constructed and achieved a level of worldwide acclaim seldom afforded any architect, has died. He was 96. Gehry died Friday in his home...

0m ago

Canadian men to face Switzerland, Qatar and possibly Italy at 2026 World Cup

Canada's draw for next summer's World Cup started well but finished with a twist of the tail. The Canadian men, ranked 27th in the world, drew No. 17 Switzerland, the fifth-ranked team in Pot 2 and then...

51m ago

'Substantial completion' reached on Eglinton Crosstown LRT, clearing way for TTC to open line

An Ontario government statement said it now falls to the TTC to announce an opening date. It's not expected to open until early 2026.

1h ago

Opening day of Finch West LRT to be free for riders: Mayor Chow

The opening day of the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be free for riders, Mayor Olivia Chow announced Friday. The newest TTC transit line will officially open to the public on Sunday with the inaugural,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canadian-born renegade architect Frank Gehry dies at 96

Frank Gehry, who designed some of most imaginative buildings ever constructed and achieved a level of worldwide acclaim seldom afforded any architect, has died. He was 96. Gehry died Friday in his home...

0m ago

Canadian men to face Switzerland, Qatar and possibly Italy at 2026 World Cup

Canada's draw for next summer's World Cup started well but finished with a twist of the tail. The Canadian men, ranked 27th in the world, drew No. 17 Switzerland, the fifth-ranked team in Pot 2 and then...

51m ago

'Substantial completion' reached on Eglinton Crosstown LRT, clearing way for TTC to open line

An Ontario government statement said it now falls to the TTC to announce an opening date. It's not expected to open until early 2026.

1h ago

Opening day of Finch West LRT to be free for riders: Mayor Chow

The opening day of the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be free for riders, Mayor Olivia Chow announced Friday. The newest TTC transit line will officially open to the public on Sunday with the inaugural,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Multiple incoming systems likely bringing snow to GTA

Cold morning wind chills for Friday with gusts up to 40 km/h and the chance of a few flurries. Several systems could be bringing snow to the region starting this weekend.

19h ago

2:59
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds during attempted robbery

A gun and baseball bat used in a botched robbery outside of a plaza in Mississauga have left a man fighting for his life. Shauna Hunt reports.

21h ago

2:49
Shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man in critical condition

A man has been rushed to hospital after a robbery attempt led to him being shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

December 4, 2025 2:56 pm EST EST

2:29
Blue Jays’ George Springer joins young transplant survivor to support Make-A-Wish Canada

At Jack Astors in downtown Toronto, Blue Jays outfielder George Springer teamed up with 11 year old liver transplant survivor Delfina Budziak to launch a holiday fundraiser for Make A Wish Canada. Brandon Rowe reports.

December 4, 2025 2:08 pm EST EST

1:40
'You voted for it!': Ford clashes with Liberals over education policies

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser clashed at Queen's Park today over current education policies and concerns for underfunding.

December 4, 2025 12:48 pm EST EST

More Videos