Fake Viagra, Cialis, seized from west end convenience store: Health Canada

Fake Viagra and Cialis pills were seized from a Junction-area convenience store, Health Canada said in a release Friday.

The bogus sexual enhancement pills were removed from shelves at Rocky Convenience at 2466 St. Clair Avenue West.

“Immediately stop using and safely dispose of the product,” Health Canada advised. “Consult a health care professional if you have taken this product and have health concerns. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.”

Health Canada says the manufacturers of Viagra and Cialis have both confirmed that the seized products are counterfeit.

Selling counterfeit health products in Canada is illegal ,Health Canada notes, but so far there’s no word on potential criminal charges.

“Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they are not the same and may pose serious health risks,” the release adds. “They have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy and quality and may contain:

no drug at all

a higher dosage than shown on the label

dangerous contaminants and hidden ingredients

Affected products:

Counterfeit Viagra, 100 mg sildenafil tablets, expiry 03-2030 (no lot number)

–Expiry date with an incorrect format printed on the foil blister pack, “EXP 0 32030”

–Expiry date with an incorrect format printed on the foil blister pack, “EXP 0 32030” Counterfeit Cialis, 20 mg tadalafil tablets, Lot 05668, expiry 04-2028