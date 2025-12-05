Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney says politician recall legislation being misused

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney speaks during an interview in Calgary, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2025 5:30 am.

CALGARY — The architect of Alberta’s politician recall legislation says it was never meant to be used as a political weapon, but as an “ultimate tool of accountability” if a politician engages in illegal or unethical behaviour.

Jason Kenney gave the remarks in an interview Thursday as the party he helped create – the United Conservatives – has 14 of its caucus members facing recall petitions from angry citizens using the legislation he crafted when he was Alberta’s first UCP premier.

“My government purposely set very high thresholds,” Kenney said. “Frankly, we replicated the thresholds developed in British Columbia in 1991 under an NDP government to ensure there’s a really broad public demand for a byelection.

“We have it as an ultimate tool of accountability if a politician does something absolutely egregious, illegal, grossly unethical.”

He added, “You get a shot at your MLAs or MP’s once every four years (in a general election). If you have policy differences, that’s where to settle that.”

Kenney served as Alberta’s premier from 2019 before stepping down in 2022. He also served as a cabinet minister in former prime minster Stephen Harper’s government.

Along with the 14 members of Smith’s United Conservative caucus facing recall, Smith herself is expected to soon be added to the list.

A petitioner seeking the recall campaign against Smith says she has been given the green light, but must await a formal announcement before she can begin collecting signatures.

The theme of those seeking recall is that UCP politicians are not listening to constituent concerns, not acting on their behalf and broke trust by overriding teachers’ rights by using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to end a provincewide strike in October.

In response, UCP members – backbenchers, cabinet ministers and even house Speaker Ric McIver – reject the allegations and have pointed out specific initiatives and projects that have helped their constituencies on their watch.

A United Conservative caucus spokesperson has said the recall process is meant for major breaches of duty, and not for policy disagreements.

Kenney agreed, saying that when it comes to “taking a position in a union negotiation that you don’t like — you can disagree, fair enough — but you make your case in the next election.”

Kenney said the notwithstanding clause was the result of the 1982 decision to repatriate the Canadian Constitution and requested by all of the premiers, including Saskatchewan’s NDP premier Allan Blakeney.

“The notwithstanding clause is a part of the Charter of Rights. In fact, there would be no Charter of rights without the notwithstanding clause,” Kenney said.

“It’s a very elegant balance between our democratic system and an independent judiciary.”

Kenney said the increased use of the clause is because of the actions of the courts.

“I think that’s more of a reflection of the shrinking humility of the courts to limit themselves to strict interpretation of legislation and to become increasingly aggressive and assertive — and so this is an entirely predictable response to that,” he said.

Under Alberta’s Recall Act, petitioners have three months to collect signatures equal to 60 per cent of the total number of votes cast in the constituency in the 2023 election.

If successful, a vote is held on whether the representative gets to keep their seat. If the member loses, a byelection is held.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2025.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead in Brampton stabbing; homicide unit investigating

A man has died after being stabbed in Brampton late Thursday night. Police in Peel Region say the man was located with stab wounds in the McMurchy Avenue and Pagebrook Court area around 10 p.m. The...

16m ago

'Multiple suspects' sought in Richmond Hill home invasion

Police in York Region are searching for multiple suspects who fled on foot following a home invasion in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Investigators say they responded to a home in the Bayview Avenue...

7h ago

TTC maintenance, asbestos cleanup delaying parts of Rogers' 5G subway network build

TORONTO — Asbestos cleanup, tight work windows and other TTC delays have slowed the build out of 5G cellular service in Toronto's subway system, and TTC staff now say they don't expect Rogers Communications...

14m ago

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman has suffered critical injuries following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York. Fire crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just after 5 p.m....

9h ago

Top Stories

Man dead in Brampton stabbing; homicide unit investigating

A man has died after being stabbed in Brampton late Thursday night. Police in Peel Region say the man was located with stab wounds in the McMurchy Avenue and Pagebrook Court area around 10 p.m. The...

16m ago

'Multiple suspects' sought in Richmond Hill home invasion

Police in York Region are searching for multiple suspects who fled on foot following a home invasion in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Investigators say they responded to a home in the Bayview Avenue...

7h ago

TTC maintenance, asbestos cleanup delaying parts of Rogers' 5G subway network build

TORONTO — Asbestos cleanup, tight work windows and other TTC delays have slowed the build out of 5G cellular service in Toronto's subway system, and TTC staff now say they don't expect Rogers Communications...

14m ago

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman has suffered critical injuries following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York. Fire crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just after 5 p.m....

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds during attempted robbery

A gun and baseball bat used in a botched robbery outside of a plaza in Mississauga have left a man fighting for his life. Shauna Hunt reports.

11h ago

2:49
Shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man in critical condition

A man has been rushed to hospital after a robbery attempt led to him being shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

14h ago

2:08
Carney and Trump to meet in Washington at FIFA World Cup draw

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for a brief discussion during his trip to Washington for the FIFA World Cup draw.

16h ago

0:56
Hurricane Melissa aid donations meant for Jamaica stolen

Aid donations meant to support communities in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa have been reported stolen, according to Peel Regional Police.

16h ago

2:59
Toronto blue bins to be collected by province: What that means for you

The City of Toronto announced that it will no longer oversee residential recycling services due to provincial legislation requiring a transition to a private provider.

14h ago

More Videos