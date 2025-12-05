Man critically injured in midtown stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted December 5, 2025 8:17 pm.

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was critically injured in a stabbing in midtown Toronto.

Investigators say they were called to Yonge Street and Berwick Avenue, south of Eglinton, just after 6:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

There was no immediate suspect description.

