Opening day of Finch West LRT to be free for riders: Mayor Chow

The opening day of the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be free for riders, Mayor Olivia Chow announced Friday.

The newest TTC transit line will officially open to the public on Sunday with the inaugural, ceremonial ride departing at 7:20 a.m.

The first official westbound train will depart from Norfinch Oakdale Station at 7:33 am while the first eastbound train will leave Jane and Finch station at 7:47 a.m.

“Enjoy this Sunday. Come and try out the Finch West LRT,” said Chow.

The LRT vehicles, which are zero emissions, can hold up to 300 passengers and will travel up to 60 kilometres per hour.

“There’s a lot of work to be put into this, and thank goodness, we’re open for business now. As they say, it takes a whole village. Well, it took the whole city and part of the province to get this going, but it’s open now,” said Premier Doug Ford at a press conference marking the opening of Line 6.

The line has 18 stops along Finch Avenue West and runs between Finch West Station on Line 1 Yonge-University and Humber Polytechnic’s North Campus.

“This is an exciting time for North Etobicoke. Residents now are going to be able to reduce their commute times. It’s such a great day. Thank you to the province. Thank you to the city. What a great day. We’re all very excited,” added John Zerucelli, MP for Etobicoke North.