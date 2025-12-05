Peel police arrest Ottawa man in $1.6M cryptocurrency fraud scheme

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 5, 2025 9:43 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2025 9:46 am.

Peel Regional Police say a 31-year-old Ottawa-area man has been arrested in connection with a large-scale cryptocurrency investment scam that allegedly defrauded victims of more than $1.6 million.

Investigators claim that in 2023, two victims were solicited through social media and persuaded to invest in what appeared to be a legitimate international cryptocurrency opportunity. The victims were given access to online platforms showing their investments had grown significantly.

Related:

Police later determined the platforms—and the reported returns—were entirely fictitious. In total, the victims lost approximately $1.6 million.

On Nov. 27, Peel police, with assistance from the Ottawa Police Service, executed a search warrant in the Ottawa area and arrested Hanad Adam, 31, of Stittsville, Ont.

Adam is charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information related to the case to contact the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18-year-old killed in Brampton stabbing; male suspect wanted

An 18-year-old is dead, and a male suspect is wanted following a late-night stabbing at an apartment complex in Brampton on Thursday. Police in Peel Region say the male victim was located with stab...

updated

35m ago

TTC maintenance, asbestos cleanup delaying parts of Rogers' 5G subway network build

TORONTO — Asbestos cleanup, tight work windows and other TTC delays have slowed the build out of 5G cellular service in Toronto's subway system, and TTC staff now say they don't expect Rogers Communications...

4h ago

Canada added 54,000 jobs in November, unemployment rate drops to 6.5%: StatCan

OTTAWA — The labour market surprised economists again in November with a third straight month of job gains. Statistics Canada said Friday that the economy added 54,000 new positions last month compared...

53m ago

Brampton driver charged after 193 km/h highway stunt while impaired: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 22-year-old man from Brampton is facing a slate of charges after allegedly speeding away from an officer at nearly double the posted limit while impaired. The incident...

2h ago

Top Stories

18-year-old killed in Brampton stabbing; male suspect wanted

An 18-year-old is dead, and a male suspect is wanted following a late-night stabbing at an apartment complex in Brampton on Thursday. Police in Peel Region say the male victim was located with stab...

updated

35m ago

TTC maintenance, asbestos cleanup delaying parts of Rogers' 5G subway network build

TORONTO — Asbestos cleanup, tight work windows and other TTC delays have slowed the build out of 5G cellular service in Toronto's subway system, and TTC staff now say they don't expect Rogers Communications...

4h ago

Canada added 54,000 jobs in November, unemployment rate drops to 6.5%: StatCan

OTTAWA — The labour market surprised economists again in November with a third straight month of job gains. Statistics Canada said Friday that the economy added 54,000 new positions last month compared...

53m ago

Brampton driver charged after 193 km/h highway stunt while impaired: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 22-year-old man from Brampton is facing a slate of charges after allegedly speeding away from an officer at nearly double the posted limit while impaired. The incident...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds during attempted robbery

A gun and baseball bat used in a botched robbery outside of a plaza in Mississauga have left a man fighting for his life. Shauna Hunt reports.

15h ago

2:49
Shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man in critical condition

A man has been rushed to hospital after a robbery attempt led to him being shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

18h ago

2:08
Carney and Trump to meet in Washington at FIFA World Cup draw

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump for a brief discussion during his trip to Washington for the FIFA World Cup draw.

20h ago

0:56
Hurricane Melissa aid donations meant for Jamaica stolen

Aid donations meant to support communities in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa have been reported stolen, according to Peel Regional Police.

21h ago

0:40
Holiday window display at former Eaton Centre HBC makes a comeback

The iconic holiday window display at the former Hudson's Bay store at Toronto's Eaton Centre is set to make a comeback this year as Cadillac Fairview takes over the tradition.

21h ago

More Videos