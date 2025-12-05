Quebec Liberals expel member from caucus because she is under ethics investigation

Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, right, and party leader Pablo Rodriguez speak to the media after a caucus meeting at party headquarters in Montreal on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2025 10:47 am.

Last Updated December 5, 2025 11:58 am.

QUÉBEC — The Quebec Liberals have lost another member of their caucus, as a crisis within the party shows no signs of abating.

The Liberals announced Thursday that Montreal-area member of the legislature Sona Lakhoyan Olivier has been expelled because she is under investigation by Quebec’s ethics commissioner.

In a statement, the office of the ethics commissioner said the investigation will try to determine whether Lakhoyan Olivier used resources from her constituency office in the Liberals’ leadership race.

Lakhoyan Olivier wrote on social media Thursday that she has always followed the rules and will co-operate fully with the ethics investigation.

Earlier this week Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez expelled his former parliamentary leader from his caucus.

He said Marwah Rizqy lacked loyalty to him and to the party when she fired her chief of stall last month without consulting him.

Lakhoyan Olivier is tied to a report two weeks ago by the Journal de Montréal that quoted text messages exchanged by unnamed senders suggesting that members could receive cash rewards for supporting Rodriguez.

Montreal radio station 98.5 FM named Lakhoyan Olivier as one of the two people behind those text messages, but she has denied that claim and has sent a legal letter to station owner Cogeco.

The Canadian Press has not verified whether the text messages were authentic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police investigating possible road-rage shooting incident on section of Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police were forced to close a major stretch of the Gardiner Expressway on Friday morning as officers continue to investigate reports of a possible road-rage shooting. Officers responded around...

updated

1h ago

'Substantial completion' reached on Eglinton Crosstown LRT, clearing way for TTC to open line

An Ontario government statement said it now falls to the TTC to announce an opening date. It's not expected to open until early 2026.

35m ago

18-year-old killed in Brampton stabbing; male suspect wanted

An 18-year-old is dead, and a male suspect is wanted following a late-night stabbing at an apartment complex in Brampton on Thursday. Police in Peel Region say the male victim was located with stab...

updated

3h ago

EQB is buying PC Financial. Here's what it means for PC Optimum points collectors

Avid PC Optimum points users might be wondering what will become of the loyalty program as EQB Inc. plans to take over PC Financial from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and become the exclusive financial partner of the...

21h ago

