Michael Annett, who made 436 combined starts in NASCAR’s 3 national touring series, dies at 39

FILE - NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Michael Annett before the Alsco Uniforms 300 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2025 10:52 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2025 12:42 pm.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Annett, a former racecar driver who made 436 combined starts in NASCAR’s three national touring series, has died. He was 39.

JR Motorsports, one of Annett’s former teams, posted the news on social media on Friday. No cause of death was announced.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett,” the team wrote. “Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today.”

According to NASCAR, Annett made 321 starts in the Xfinity Series, 158 of which came with JRM.

In 2019, Annett won the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 1 JRM Chevrolet for his only win at the national level.

Annett, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, was also a two-time winner in the ARCA Menards Series. He won at Talladega Superspeedway in 2007 and then took the series opener at Daytona in 2008.

“NASCAR is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR driver Michael Annett,” the racing body said in a statement. “Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage. Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael’s family and many friends.”

___

The Associated Press



