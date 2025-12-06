Protesters arrested after smearing custard and crumble on Crown Jewels case at Tower of London

By The Associated Press

Posted December 6, 2025 8:12 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2025 9:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Four protesters were arrested Saturday after splattering food on the display case of a priceless diamond-encrusted crown at the Tower of London.

The Crown Jewels display was temporarily closed after members of a group called Take Back Power smeared apple crumble and poured yellow custard — two staples on British dessert menus — on the case containing the Imperial State Crown worn by King Charles III as he left his coronation ceremony in 2023 and during his speech to open Parliament in 2024.

The hefty crown, containing 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, four rubies and 269 pearls, was crafted for the coronation of Charles’ grandfather, George VI, in 1937.

Police said the protesters were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. But the invaluable jewels that are a major tourist draw were unharmed, Historic Royal Palaces said.

The civil disobedience group that advocates for a permanent citizens’ assembly and wants to tax extreme wealth said two of its members had thrown the food and two others were also arrested and taken into “custard-y.”

The stunt is one of many that has targeted prized treasures and artworks to draw attention to a political cause. Petroleum protesters were imprisoned last year for tossing a can of tomato soup on glass protecting Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery.

Video of the act at the Tower of London, once a royal palace also known as the prison where Anne Boleyn, Thomas More and others were executed, showed two protesters attacking the case as other visitors stepped back in shock.

After an employee intervened and radioed for help, the two demonstrators unfurled a sign saying, “Democracy has crumbled. Tax the rich.”

The Associated Press


