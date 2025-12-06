TTC employee charged after allegedly stabbing customer during TMU station assault

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was stabbed at TMU Station.

By John Marchesan

Posted December 6, 2025 3:16 pm.

Last Updated December 6, 2025 4:05 pm.

A TTC employee is facing five charges following a stabbing incident at TMU Station that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police and first responders were called to the subway station, formerly known as Dundas Station, just after 1 p.m. on November 26, following reports someone had been stabbed.

When police arrived, they located two people with injuries, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At the time, a male suspect – who was one of the two people injured -was taken into custody.

Following an investigation, police say a man and a female TTC employee became involved in a verbal altercation near the fare wickets inside the station.

“The TTC employee then stabbed the customer with a knife,” police said in a release on Saturday. “The parties separated, and the customer then returned and stabbed the TTC employee with a knife.”

Gregory Bernard, 42, of Toronto, was arrested and charged on the day of the incident with three counts of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

On December 5, police charged the TTC employee, 40-year-old Rushell Tucker, with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault, and obstructing police. She is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges in the new year.

A TTC spokesperson says they are aware of the charges, but said it would be “inappropriate to comment further” as the matter is now before the courts.

Top Stories

Man shot and killed by police at Danforth GO station

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police at Danforth GO station early Saturday morning. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police...

1h ago

Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll expected to miss a week with lower-body injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs' precarious goalie situation has gone from bad to worse. Goaltender Joseph Woll was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 4 with a lower-body injury, the Maple Leafs...

46m ago

Indigenous artifacts from the Vatican collection returning to Canada today

OTTAWA — First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders gathered at Montreal's airport Saturday to welcome home dozens of Indigenous artifacts released from the Vatican collection. "I give my love and respect...

33m ago

Events to mark 36 years since Polytechnique attack, honouring 14 women slain in 1989

MONTREAL — Polytechnique Montréal and others across the country will pay tribute on Saturday to the 14 women who were murdered at the engineering school 36 years ago in a brazen anti-feminist attack....

5h ago

