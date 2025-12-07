4 teens carrying hammers arrested after thwarted robbery attempt in Mississauga

Authorities have released dashcam images of a police chase in Mississauga. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 7, 2025 11:59 am.

Last Updated December 7, 2025 12:54 pm.

Police in Peel Region have arrested four teenagers in connection with a thwarted robbery attempt at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga last week.

According to investigators, the teens were spotted entering the mall on Dec. 3 at approximately 2:50 p.m., armed with hammers and dressed in all-black clothing with their faces covered.

“Mall security and an on-site paid-duty police officer spotted the suspects and pursued them,” authorities wrote in a statement released on Sunday. “Security apprehended one of the suspects, while the other three escaped in a stolen Honda CR-V.”

“No injuries were reported, and no property was stolen from the mall,” police added.

Officers in the area quickly spotted the vehicle — which they say was stollen from a residence in North York on Dec. 2 — and proceeded to block the car from all sides to prevent a high-speed chase.

The remaining suspects then exited the vehicle and continued to run on foot until officers caught up with them and placed them under arrest.

Police say the four teens are between the ages of 14 and 17. They cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which prohibits the release of the name of a young person.

Investigators have linked the group to another suspected robbery attempt in York Region that occurred earlier that day. Police say the suspects tried to walk into a jewellery store at a Vaughan strip mall at approximately 1:30 p.m., but could not gain entry and fled the scene.

The teens were held in custody for separate bail hearings and face four charges, including robbery, attempt to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of wearing a disguise with the intent to commit a crime.

