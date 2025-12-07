Former Blue Jays player Jeff Kent elected to baseball Hall of Fame

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers Jeff Kent hits a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sept. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 7, 2025 8:07 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2025 8:13 pm.

Jeff Kent was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday by the contemporary era committee, while steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among seven players who fell short once again.

Kent appeared on 14 of 16 ballots, two more than the 12 ballots needed for the 75% minimum.

Another former Blue Jays player, Carlos Delgado, received nine votes, followed by Don Mattingly and Dale Murphy with six each.

Bonds, Clemens, Gary Sheffield and Fernando Valenzuela each received fewer than five votes.

Kent will be inducted into the Hall in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26, along with anyone chosen by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, whose balloting will be announced on Jan. 20.

Kent was drafted in the 20th round of the 1989 amateur draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. He appeared in 65 games for the Blue Jays in 1992, mostly at third base, batting .240 while hitting eight home runs and 35 RBIs. Late in the season, he was traded to the New York Mets in a deal that brought pitcher David Cone to Toronto.

A five-time All-Star second baseman, he batted .290 with 377 homers and 1,518 RBIs over 17 seasons with Toronto (1992), the New York Mets (1992-96), Cleveland (1996), San Francisco (1997-2002), Houston (2003-04) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2005-08).

His 351 home runs as a second baseman are the most by a player at that position.

Kent received 15.2% in his first BBWAA appearance in 2014 and a high of 46.5% in the last of his 10 times o the ballot in 2023.

The Hall in 2022 restructured its veterans committees for the third time in 12 years, setting up panels to consider the contemporary era from 1980 on, as well as the classic era. The contemporary baseball era holds separate ballots for players and another for managers, executives and umpires.

Each committee meets every three years. Contemporary managers, executives and umpires will be considered in December 2026, classic era candidates in December 2027 and contemporary era players again in December 2028.

Under a change announced by the Hall last March, candidates who received fewer than five votes are not eligible for that committee’s ballot during the next three-year cycle. A candidate who is dropped, later reappears on a ballot and again receives fewer than five votes would be barred from future ballot appearances.

Bonds and Clemens fell short in 2022 in their 10th and final appearances on the BBWAA ballot, when Bonds received 260 of 394 votes (66%) and Clemens 257 (65.2%). Sheffield received 63.9% in his final BBWAA vote in 2024, getting 246 votes and falling 43 votes shy.

Bonds denied knowingly using performance-enhancing drugs, and Clemens maintains he never used PEDs. Sheffield said he was unaware that substances he used during training ahead of the 2002 season contained steroids.

A seven-time NL MVP and 14-time All-Star outfielder, Bonds set the career home run record with 762 and the season record with 73 in 2001.

A seven-time Cy Young Award winner, Clemens went 354-184 with a 3.12 ERA and 4,672 strikeouts, third behind Nolan Ryan (5,714) and Randy Johnson (4,875).

The December 2027 ballot is the first chance for Pete Rose to appear on a Hall ballot after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred decided in May that Rose’s permanent suspension ended with his death in September 2024. The Hall prohibits anyone on the permanent ineligible list from appearing on a ballot.

