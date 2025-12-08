The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has issued an updated public health notice on a Salmonella outbreak tied to pistachios and pistachio-containing products, with 155 confirmed illnesses across six provinces.

The outbreak, which began in early March and has continued through mid-November, has led to 24 hospitalizations but no deaths. Cases range in age from 1 to 95, with 70 per cent of those affected identified as female.

Provinces affected

Ontario: 58 cases

58 cases Quebec: 77 cases

77 cases British Columbia: 9 cases

9 cases Alberta: 7 cases

7 cases Manitoba: 3 cases

3 cases New Brunswick: 1 case

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products after outbreak strains of Salmonella were detected in samples of pistachios and Dubai-style chocolate.

PHAC is advising consumers to avoid pistachios from Iran and products made with Iranian pistachios due to possible contamination.

Salmonellosis, the illness caused by Salmonella bacteria, can trigger symptoms such as fever, chills, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and headaches within 6 to 72 hours of exposure. While most people recover within a week, severe cases may require hospitalization.

Vulnerable populations — including older adults, young children, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems — face higher risks of serious illness.