Public Health Agency of Canada updates Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios; 155 cases reported

Full frame pistachio background. Photo: Getty Images. Tarek F El Sombati

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 8, 2025 9:13 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2025 9:53 am.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has issued an updated public health notice on a Salmonella outbreak tied to pistachios and pistachio-containing products, with 155 confirmed illnesses across six provinces.

The outbreak, which began in early March and has continued through mid-November, has led to 24 hospitalizations but no deaths. Cases range in age from 1 to 95, with 70 per cent of those affected identified as female.

Provinces affected

  • Ontario: 58 cases
  • Quebec: 77 cases
  • British Columbia: 9 cases
  • Alberta: 7 cases
  • Manitoba: 3 cases
  • New Brunswick: 1 case

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products after outbreak strains of Salmonella were detected in samples of pistachios and Dubai-style chocolate.

PHAC is advising consumers to avoid pistachios from Iran and products made with Iranian pistachios due to possible contamination.

Related:

Salmonellosis, the illness caused by Salmonella bacteria, can trigger symptoms such as fever, chills, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and headaches within 6 to 72 hours of exposure. While most people recover within a week, severe cases may require hospitalization.

Vulnerable populations — including older adults, young children, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems — face higher risks of serious illness.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

13 arrested, 2 others wanted in 'Project Wrangler' after series of Ontario-wide murders, robberies

York Regional Police (YRP) says 13 people have been arrested as part of a sweeping multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler. Two suspects remain wanted Canada-wide, authorities noted...

updated

4m ago

Toronto police investigating mezuzah removal at North York seniors housing as hate crime

Toronto police have confirmed they are investigating the removal of more than a dozen mezuzahs from doorways at a North York seniors housing complex as a hate crime, following reports from residents and...

updated

1h ago

'Priceless': 8-year-old relives magical moment with Blue Jays hero George Springer

George Springer's three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the AL Championship series against the Seattle Mariners is a moment that will live forever in Blue Jays lore, right up there with Joe...

2h ago

Highway 401 reopens after overnight road rage shooting investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a possible road rage shooting that forced the temporary closure of a busy stretch of Highway 401 overnight. The incident occurred between 1:30 and 1:40...

updated

4h ago

Top Stories

13 arrested, 2 others wanted in 'Project Wrangler' after series of Ontario-wide murders, robberies

York Regional Police (YRP) says 13 people have been arrested as part of a sweeping multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler. Two suspects remain wanted Canada-wide, authorities noted...

updated

4m ago

Toronto police investigating mezuzah removal at North York seniors housing as hate crime

Toronto police have confirmed they are investigating the removal of more than a dozen mezuzahs from doorways at a North York seniors housing complex as a hate crime, following reports from residents and...

updated

1h ago

'Priceless': 8-year-old relives magical moment with Blue Jays hero George Springer

George Springer's three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the AL Championship series against the Seattle Mariners is a moment that will live forever in Blue Jays lore, right up there with Joe...

2h ago

Highway 401 reopens after overnight road rage shooting investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a possible road rage shooting that forced the temporary closure of a busy stretch of Highway 401 overnight. The incident occurred between 1:30 and 1:40...

updated

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Air Transat pilots issue 72-hour strike notice

Air Transat pilots are clear to land on the picket lines this coming week, after the union representing its pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Sunday. Catalina Gillies speaks with passengers at Pearson Airport. 

12h ago

2:27
Fire at Indian nightclub kills 25

25 people have been killed after an fire ripped through a nightclub in India's Goa region. Tourists and staff are among the dead. As Karling Donoghue explains, an inquiry has been opened up into if the club was following fire protocols.

12h ago

2:51
Chernobyl outer shield can no longer confine nuclear radiation

The UN's nuclear watchdog says the protective shield at the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site in Ukraine can no longer confine radiation. They're blaming it on a drone strike, which Ukrainian officials say was from the Kremlin. Karling Donoghue reports

12h ago

3:06
All aboard: The Finch West LRT opens doors to passengers

Rhianne Campbell spoke with passengers Sunday taking their free inaugural ride on the Finch West LRT

17h ago

2:20
Cold Monday leads into snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny but cold for Monday, which is expected to be the coldest day in nine months with wind chills near -10 during the day. Snow flurries return on Tuesday.

16h ago

More Videos