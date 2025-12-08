The Big Story

What can we expect from Canada at the World Cup?

The "Trionda" World Cup 2026 official ball is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff draw in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 8, 2025 7:36 am.

After a long, cringe-laden ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., we finally had confirmation of the 12 groups that will comprise the 23rd FIFA World Cup.

And get this, Canada could potentially host Italy to open their 2026 campaign in Toronto. How did Canada get here? How will they fare against the world’s best? And will this World Cup, shared by three countries navigating fractured relationships, “work” when things get started next summer?

Host Devang Desai speaks with David Gass, founder of Kickback Soccer Media, about Canada’s World Cup hopes, FIFA’s relationship with Donald Trump, and weather concerns for next summer.

Top Stories

13 arrested, 2 others wanted in 'Project Wrangler' after series of Ontario-wide murders, robberies

York Regional Police (YRP) says 13 people have been arrested as part of a sweeping multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler. Two suspects remain wanted Canada-wide, authorities noted...

updated

4m ago

Toronto police investigating mezuzah removal at North York seniors housing as hate crime

Toronto police have confirmed they are investigating the removal of more than a dozen mezuzahs from doorways at a North York seniors housing complex as a hate crime, following reports from residents and...

updated

1h ago

'Priceless': 8-year-old relives magical moment with Blue Jays hero George Springer

George Springer's three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the AL Championship series against the Seattle Mariners is a moment that will live forever in Blue Jays lore, right up there with Joe...

2h ago

Highway 401 reopens after overnight road rage shooting investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a possible road rage shooting that forced the temporary closure of a busy stretch of Highway 401 overnight. The incident occurred between 1:30 and 1:40...

updated

4h ago

