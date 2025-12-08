What can we expect from Canada at the World Cup?

After a long, cringe-laden ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., we finally had confirmation of the 12 groups that will comprise the 23rd FIFA World Cup.

And get this, Canada could potentially host Italy to open their 2026 campaign in Toronto. How did Canada get here? How will they fare against the world’s best? And will this World Cup, shared by three countries navigating fractured relationships, “work” when things get started next summer?

Host Devang Desai speaks with David Gass, founder of Kickback Soccer Media, about Canada’s World Cup hopes, FIFA’s relationship with Donald Trump, and weather concerns for next summer.