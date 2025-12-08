From pandemic boredom to provincial champ: Toronto 12-year old excels at Disc Golf.

Alasdair Robertson picked up Disc Golf as something to do during COVID lockdowns.

Now he is one of the country’s best – recently winning the Ontario Provincial Disc Golf Championship in the males 15-and under category, beating competitors 2-3 years older than him.

Alasdair Robertson

