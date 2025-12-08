‘One Battle After Another’ dominates Toronto Film Critics Association Awards with 4 wins

TORONTO — “One Battle After Another” picked up one prize after another from the Toronto Film Critics Association on Sunday night.

The action thriller about an ex-revolutionary turned stoner whose past catches up with him won four awards, including best picture and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson during the group’s annual live vote.

The film, inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s novel “Vineland,” also won best adapted screenplay and outstanding supporting performance by Benicio del Toro.

Outstanding lead performance awards went to Rose Byrne for her portrayal of a therapist and mother whose life comes crashing down around her, and Ethan Hawke for his turn as down-and-out Broadway legend Lorenz Hart in “Blue Moon.”

B.C. filmmaker Sophy Romvari won best first feature for “Blue Heron,” her semi-autobiographical drama about a Hungarian immigrant family grappling with grief while relocating to Vancouver Island.

“Blue Heron” was also nominated for best Canadian film — it will vie for the award at a ceremony in March against Matt Johnson’s “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie” and David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds.”

The animated feature awards went to “Endless Cookie,” Seth and Peter Scriver’s autobiographical documentary about two half-brothers — one Indigenous, one white — who tell stories about their different upbringings.

The film will compete for best Canadian documentary next year against Virginia Tangvald’s “Ghosts of the Sea” and Jean-François Poisson’s “Who Killed the Montreal Expos?”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press