13 arrested, 2 others wanted in ‘Project Wrangler’ after series of Ontario-wide murders, robberies

Two suspects remain outstanding. They were identified as Trestin Cassanova-Alman, 24, of no fixed address, and Ingram Mohamed, 20, of Hamilton. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 8, 2025 8:46 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2025 11:32 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) says 13 people have been arrested as part of a sweeping multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler.

Two suspects remain wanted Canada-wide, authorities noted at a press conference on Monday.

Between April 15, 2024, and March 20, 2025, authorities say a series of violent incidents were reported in southern and eastern Ontario and in Quebec. The group was allegedly responsible for crimes including murders, attempted murders, attempted kidnappings, armed carjackings, armed robberies and armed home invasions.

Police executed six search warrants at five locations between April and December 2025. Thirteen people were arrested, and more than 150 charges were laid. Four firearms were also seized.

Two suspects remain outstanding. They were identified as Trestin Cassanova-Alman, 24, of no fixed address, who is wanted on multiple charges, including instructing the commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit indictable offences, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of probation, robbery with violence, participation in a criminal organization, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Ingram Mohamed, 20, of Hamilton, is wanted by the Sûreté du Québec on a charge of first-degree murder.

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to their arrests.

Individuals charged

Israel Brathwaite, 24, of Niagara Falls

  • Instructing commission of offence for a criminal organization
  • Breach of probation
  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Participate in a criminal organization

Mohamed Burale, 24, of Kitchener

  • Instructing commission of offence for a criminal organization (x3)
  • Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (x2)
  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Participate in a criminal organization
  • Disobey court order (x3)
  • Fail to comply – release order

Jahshai Cooper, 19, of Brampton

  • Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
  • Disguise with intent
  • Commit indictable offence for a criminal organization
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Participate in a criminal organization
  • Sûreté du Québec: First-degree murder

Dominique Cunningham-McIntyre, 19, of Ajax

  • Robbery with a weapon
  • Commission of offence for a criminal organization
  • Participate in a criminal organization
  • Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Jahvon Golding, 19, of no fixed address

  • Instructing commission of offence for a criminal organization (x5)
  • Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (x4)
  • Conspiracy to commit murder (x2)
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x2)
  • Robbery with violence
  • Commission of offence for a criminal organization
  • Participate in a criminal organization

Doneil Levy-Porter, 19, of no fixed address

  • Attempted murder (x2)
  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm (x4)
  • Fail to comply – release order (x6)
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x6)
  • Discharge firearm with intent (x3)
  • Point firearm (x3)
  • Possession of prohibited device (x3)
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x3)
  • Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm (x4)
  • Robbery with a weapon (x2)
  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Disguise with intent (x6)
  • Commission of offence for a criminal organization (x8)
  • Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (x5)
  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Participate in a criminal organization
  • Sûreté du Québec: First-degree murder
  • London Police Service: Attempted murder, discharge firearm with intent, possession of property over $5,000, dangerous operation, fail to comply – release order, fail to comply – undertaking

Jonathan Prevost, 21, of no fixed address

  • Instructing commission of offence for a criminal organization
  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Participate in a criminal organization

Guillaume Proulx, 30, of Rimouski

  • Sûreté du Québec: First-degree murder

Nyreek Wilson, 19, of Brampton

  • Attempted murder
  • Commission of offence for a criminal organization
  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of a prohibited device
  • Disguise with intent
  • Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Participate in a criminal organization

17-year-old male from Mississauga

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

16-year-old male from Mississauga

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

16-year-old male from Brampton

  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

16-year-old male from Mississauga

  • Attempted murder
  • Discharge firearm with intent
  • Possession of loaded prohibited firearm
  • Robbery with a firearm
  • Kidnapping with a firearm
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • London Police Service: Attempted murder, possession of restricted firearm (no licence), occupy motor vehicle with firearm, fail to comply – YCJA sentence

YRP Police Chief Jim MacSween was on hand to share the results of Project Wrangler, alongside Superintendent Simon James, Peel Regional Police (PRP) Chief Nishan Duraiappah, London Police Service (LPS) Chief Thai Truong, Toronto Police Service (TPS) Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Chief Superintendent Karen Gonneau.

“I am proud of the teamwork, professionalism and tireless efforts of all involved in Project Wrangler,” said MacSween. “The success of this joint-forces operation is a testament to the strength of the partnerships we share not only locally, but across the province and the country.”

