York Regional Police (YRP) says 13 people have been arrested as part of a sweeping multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler.

Two suspects remain wanted Canada-wide, authorities noted at a press conference on Monday.

Between April 15, 2024, and March 20, 2025, authorities say a series of violent incidents were reported in southern and eastern Ontario and in Quebec. The group was allegedly responsible for crimes including murders, attempted murders, attempted kidnappings, armed carjackings, armed robberies and armed home invasions.

Police executed six search warrants at five locations between April and December 2025. Thirteen people were arrested, and more than 150 charges were laid. Four firearms were also seized.

Two suspects remain outstanding. They were identified as Trestin Cassanova-Alman, 24, of no fixed address, who is wanted on multiple charges, including instructing the commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit indictable offences, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of probation, robbery with violence, participation in a criminal organization, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Ingram Mohamed, 20, of Hamilton, is wanted by the Sûreté du Québec on a charge of first-degree murder.

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to their arrests.

Individuals charged

Israel Brathwaite, 24, of Niagara Falls

Instructing commission of offence for a criminal organization

Breach of probation

Conspiracy to commit murder

Participate in a criminal organization

Mohamed Burale, 24, of Kitchener

Instructing commission of offence for a criminal organization (x3)

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (x2)

Conspiracy to commit murder

Participate in a criminal organization

Disobey court order (x3)

Fail to comply – release order

Jahshai Cooper, 19, of Brampton

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Disguise with intent

Commit indictable offence for a criminal organization

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm

Participate in a criminal organization

Sûreté du Québec: First-degree murder

Dominique Cunningham-McIntyre, 19, of Ajax

Robbery with a weapon

Commission of offence for a criminal organization

Participate in a criminal organization

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Jahvon Golding, 19, of no fixed address

Instructing commission of offence for a criminal organization (x5)

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (x4)

Conspiracy to commit murder (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x2)

Robbery with violence

Commission of offence for a criminal organization

Participate in a criminal organization

Doneil Levy-Porter, 19, of no fixed address

Attempted murder (x2)

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm (x4)

Fail to comply – release order (x6)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x6)

Discharge firearm with intent (x3)

Point firearm (x3)

Possession of prohibited device (x3)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x3)

Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm (x4)

Robbery with a weapon (x2)

Robbery with a firearm

Disguise with intent (x6)

Commission of offence for a criminal organization (x8)

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (x5)

Conspiracy to commit murder

Participate in a criminal organization

Sûreté du Québec: First-degree murder

London Police Service: Attempted murder, discharge firearm with intent, possession of property over $5,000, dangerous operation, fail to comply – release order, fail to comply – undertaking

Jonathan Prevost, 21, of no fixed address

Instructing commission of offence for a criminal organization

Conspiracy to commit murder

Participate in a criminal organization

Guillaume Proulx, 30, of Rimouski

Sûreté du Québec: First-degree murder

Nyreek Wilson, 19, of Brampton

Attempted murder

Commission of offence for a criminal organization

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited device

Disguise with intent

Occupy motor vehicle with a firearm

Participate in a criminal organization

17-year-old male from Mississauga

Robbery with a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

16-year-old male from Mississauga

Robbery with a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

16-year-old male from Brampton

Robbery with a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

16-year-old male from Mississauga

Attempted murder

Discharge firearm with intent

Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

Robbery with a firearm

Kidnapping with a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

London Police Service: Attempted murder, possession of restricted firearm (no licence), occupy motor vehicle with firearm, fail to comply – YCJA sentence

YRP Police Chief Jim MacSween was on hand to share the results of Project Wrangler, alongside Superintendent Simon James, Peel Regional Police (PRP) Chief Nishan Duraiappah, London Police Service (LPS) Chief Thai Truong, Toronto Police Service (TPS) Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Chief Superintendent Karen Gonneau.

“I am proud of the teamwork, professionalism and tireless efforts of all involved in Project Wrangler,” said MacSween. “The success of this joint-forces operation is a testament to the strength of the partnerships we share not only locally, but across the province and the country.”