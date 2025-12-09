Air Transat continues suspending flights as strike deadline looms

Some Air Transat flights have been cancelled in anticipation for a potential pilots' strike as operations could be completely shut down by Wednesday if an agreement with the airline isn't reached.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 9, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 8:46 am.

TORONTO — Air Transat passengers face a second day of uncertainty, as the airline could suspend all flights by the end of the day as it prepares for a possible strike.

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents 750 pilots at Air Transat, issued a 72-hour strike notice over the weekend.

Travel company Transat A.T. Inc., which owns the carrier, said Monday that cancellations would ramp up ahead of a potential work stoppage that could begin as early as 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The leisure airline flies tens of thousands of passengers on more than 500 flights each week to mainly sun destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe.

It scheduled four additional flights on Monday to bring back passengers who were initially scheduled to return Wednesday but worried they could be stranded abroad amid the labour dispute.

Ruth Richardson, who travelled to Punta Cana from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday was relieved to be getting on a flight.

She said her travel agent alerted her to the possible disruption and offered to cancel their reservation, but she’s not worried about the possibility of getting stuck abroad.

“We’re both retired, so if we get a couple more days, then we do,” she said.

Kate and Kyle Kelly also travelled to Punta Cana Monday with their two young children.

They were initially worried their trip would be cancelled altogether when they heard about possible labour disruptions, but headlines on Monday morning saying both sides were still at the bargaining table gave them some renewed optimism their trip would proceed without any major bumps.

Still, they are hoping to avoid the logistical and financial burden of having to rebook flights or stay in Punta Cana longer.

“I did look up passenger rights just to ensure I knew what we were allowed to do and what the airline had to do, so I feel a little more confident that Air Transat does keep up their end of the bargain,” Kyle said.

“It’s kind of out of our control,” Kate said of a possible strike.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FBI releases new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding, reward raised to $15M

The FBI has released a newly obtained photograph of Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian fugitive on its Ten Most Wanted list. Wedding, 44, is accused of running a transnational drug trafficking operation...

39m ago

2 Alberta Clippers set to drop up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday night

Two Alberta Clippers headed for the GTA could drop up to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday night. The first system will begin as snow on Tuesday, bringing a light blanket of 1-3 centimetres during...

12h ago

Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision involving dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning. York Regional Police say the collision happened around 4:07 a.m. near Bloomington Road...

1h ago

Health Canada approves 1st pill to treat postpartum depression

Health Canada has approved the first drug designed to treat postpartum depression. Zuranolone, sold under the brand name Zurzuvae, is a pill taken once a day for 14 days and can start relieving depressive...

1h ago

Top Stories

FBI releases new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding, reward raised to $15M

The FBI has released a newly obtained photograph of Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian fugitive on its Ten Most Wanted list. Wedding, 44, is accused of running a transnational drug trafficking operation...

39m ago

2 Alberta Clippers set to drop up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday night

Two Alberta Clippers headed for the GTA could drop up to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday night. The first system will begin as snow on Tuesday, bringing a light blanket of 1-3 centimetres during...

12h ago

Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision involving dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning. York Regional Police say the collision happened around 4:07 a.m. near Bloomington Road...

1h ago

Health Canada approves 1st pill to treat postpartum depression

Health Canada has approved the first drug designed to treat postpartum depression. Zuranolone, sold under the brand name Zurzuvae, is a pill taken once a day for 14 days and can start relieving depressive...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Scarborough man hailed a hero after alerting residents to fire

When a fire broke out in an east-end apartment building, Justin Middlebrook says he ran towards the flames to alert his neighbours. Michelle Mackey has the story, including the latest on one woman who was sent to hospital.  

10h ago

2:42
Hate crime unit investigating after Jewish prayer scrolls stolen in North York

The Toronto police hate crime unit is investigating after several mezuzahs were stolen from a community housing building in North York. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents who say they're afraid to put the Jewish prayer scrolls back on their door.

11h ago

2:29
OPP investigating company that received Ontario government payments

Keel Digital Solutions is under scrutiny after the province found "irregularities" during a routine audit. As Mark McAllister explains, the same company is at the heart of the Ford government Skills Development Fund controversy.

14h ago

2:17
Snow expected for the next two days

Snow is expected to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday this week so you may need to work in some extra commute time. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

3:02
Calls grow to speed up Line 6 Finch West train trips

As Toronto residents and visitors begin using the new Finch West LRT, issues are being raised about the speed the light rail vehicles are travelling. Nick Westoll has more as he put Line 6 Finch West to the test.

16h ago

More Videos