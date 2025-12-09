Woman whose dog attacked child in Toronto sentenced to 1 year in jail

A Toronto woman whose dog attacked and seriously injured a child last year has been sentenced to a year in jail and barred from owning a dog for 10 years.

Patrycja Siarek must also serve three years of probation with restrictions, including that she not live with or have care of a dog, and pay a $250 fine within two years.

Factoring in credit for the time already spent in custody, Siarek is set to serve 340 days behind bars.

An Ontario judge handed down the sentence today, saying only a period of imprisonment could address the seriousness of the offence and Siarek’s degree of responsibility.

Siarek had pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm, as well as failing to prevent a dog from biting a person, which is an infraction under the provincial Dog Owners’ Liability Act.

Court heard Siarek had previously been ordered to keep her dog muzzled in public, but that she took it to a fenced-in playground that was off-limits to dogs and removed its leash and muzzle.