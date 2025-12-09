Family of 15-year-old shot dead by police near Montreal sues officers, city

Hundreds of people pass by a a memorial for Nooran Rezayi, in Longueuil, Que., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Rezayi, a 15-year-old boy, was shot dead by police after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of armed young people in a public place in Longueuil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 9, 2025 10:32 am.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 10:51 am.

MONTREAL — The family of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot by police in an off-island suburb of Montreal in September is suing the officers and the city of Longueuil, Que.

Six members of the family of Nooran Rezayi say Longueuil police used unreasonable and disproportionate force when they opened fire on the teenager.

They are seeking about $2.2 million in damages and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Rezayi was shot dead after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of armed young people in a residential neighbourhood in Longueuil.

Quebec’s independent police watchdog later revealed the only gun seized at the scene belonged to the officer who shot the teenager.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been tested in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Transat cancels more flights as strike deadline looms

Air Transat says it has cancelled more flights as the clock ticks down on a Wednesday morning strike deadline from pilots near the peak of the holiday travel period. Travel company Transat A.T. Inc.,...

updated

9m ago

Gas prices in Toronto, GTA set to hit lowest level since April

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday. According to industry...

3h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the city's west end. Just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West...

2h ago

'I know it can be faster': Mayor Chow looks to speed up Line 6 Finch West LRT amid complaints

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she's taking steps to address complaints from TTC riders that the new Line 6 Finch West LRT is too slow. "The train is not as fast as it can be, absolutely," Chow conceded...

2h ago

Top Stories

Air Transat cancels more flights as strike deadline looms

Air Transat says it has cancelled more flights as the clock ticks down on a Wednesday morning strike deadline from pilots near the peak of the holiday travel period. Travel company Transat A.T. Inc.,...

updated

9m ago

Gas prices in Toronto, GTA set to hit lowest level since April

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday. According to industry...

3h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the city's west end. Just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West...

2h ago

'I know it can be faster': Mayor Chow looks to speed up Line 6 Finch West LRT amid complaints

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she's taking steps to address complaints from TTC riders that the new Line 6 Finch West LRT is too slow. "The train is not as fast as it can be, absolutely," Chow conceded...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
64-year-old dies after being struck by dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning.

5h ago

2:34
Scarborough man hailed a hero after alerting residents to fire

When a fire broke out in an east-end apartment building, Justin Middlebrook says he ran towards the flames to alert his neighbours. Michelle Mackey has the story, including the latest on one woman who was sent to hospital.  

15h ago

2:42
Hate crime unit investigating after Jewish prayer scrolls stolen in North York

The Toronto police hate crime unit is investigating after several mezuzahs were stolen from a community housing building in North York. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents who say they're afraid to put the Jewish prayer scrolls back on their door.

15h ago

2:31
Air Transat activates plan as pilots strike looms

Air Transat’s contingency plan includes winding down operations ahead of a potential pilots strike on Wednesday. Erica Natividad with the latest on negotiations and reaction from travelers.  

15h ago

2:29
OPP investigating company that received Ontario government payments

Keel Digital Solutions is under scrutiny after the province found "irregularities" during a routine audit. As Mark McAllister explains, the same company is at the heart of the Ford government Skills Development Fund controversy.

18h ago

More Videos