Liberal MP Gould opts not to make bid for Ontario party leadership

Karina Gould speaks outside of West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 9, 2025 6:01 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 6:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Ontario Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Karina Gould says she will not seek the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Gould began exploring the possibility of a run after Bonnie Crombie said she would resign from the party’s top job in September following a leadership review.

Gould finished third in the federal Liberal leadership contest, behind Prime Minister Mark Carney and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland.

She says there were many people asking her to mount a campaign for the provincial party’s leadership and she seriously considered it.

Gould says she feels she can be most effective by remaining as the MP for Burlington and representing her constituents, who have been hit hard by U.S. tariffs on steel and the auto sector.

Gould served in cabinet for eight years under former prime minister Justin Trudeau but has not been included in Carney’s cabinet team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike averted as Air Transat, union representing pilots reach tentative agreement

An Air Transat strike has been averted after the airline and the union representing pilots reached a tentative agreement Tuesday night. Air Line Pilots Association, who represents more than 750 Air...

updated

2h ago

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., resigning next year

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., said Tuesday she will end her tenure in Washington, D.C., in the new year. In a statement posted to social media, Hillman said it's the...

2h ago

'Monument of trauma': Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

A Scarborough dad says a beloved decade-long family tradition that's filled his Guildwood neighbourhood with joy has been reduced to a Christmas crime scene after masked vandals destroyed more than a dozen...

5h ago

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected by Wednesday night

A freezing drizzle yellow advisory has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the GTA. A special weather statement from Environment Canada estimates the systems could drop...

5h ago

Top Stories

Strike averted as Air Transat, union representing pilots reach tentative agreement

An Air Transat strike has been averted after the airline and the union representing pilots reached a tentative agreement Tuesday night. Air Line Pilots Association, who represents more than 750 Air...

updated

2h ago

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., resigning next year

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., said Tuesday she will end her tenure in Washington, D.C., in the new year. In a statement posted to social media, Hillman said it's the...

2h ago

'Monument of trauma': Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

A Scarborough dad says a beloved decade-long family tradition that's filled his Guildwood neighbourhood with joy has been reduced to a Christmas crime scene after masked vandals destroyed more than a dozen...

5h ago

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected by Wednesday night

A freezing drizzle yellow advisory has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the GTA. A special weather statement from Environment Canada estimates the systems could drop...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

6h ago

4:50
GTA under snowfall warnings, brace for slow Wednesday morning commute

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which GTA regions will be hit with the hardest snowfall warnings as Southern Ontario braces for heavy, wet snow.

6h ago

1:23
Front lawn adorn with Christmas-themed inflatables vandalized

A Scarborough homeowner was shocked to see his Christmas display on his front lawn completely vandalized after his inflatable figurines were popped by suspects in the middle of the night.

7h ago

1:39
Ontario government issues request for proposals on Highway 410 extension

Ontario's transportation minister announced the province's request for proposals on the construction of the Highway 410 extension that would connect to Highway 413 when built.

10h ago

0:45
64-year-old dies after being struck by dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning.

12h ago

More Videos