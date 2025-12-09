Liquor license revoked at Etobicoke bar for allegedly purchasing stolen alcohol

An Etobicoke bar has been issued a Notice of Proposal to revoke their liquor sales license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for allegedly purchasing stolen alcohol.

An investigation by the AGCO found that the licensee and manager of Southside Johnny’s Bar and Grill at 3653 Lake Shore Boulevard West were “repeatedly and knowingly involved in the purchase of stolen liquor for use at their bar, as well as for personal use.”

The AGCO said this in contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act, which states the Licence Holder has engaged “in conduct affording reasonable grounds to believe they will not carry on business in accordance with the law and operate with integrity and honesty.”

They allege the liquor had been stolen from a nearby LCBO location and was stored on site. Larger bottles were sometimes poured into smaller ones to fit the bar’s dispensing system.

“Purchasing stolen liquor is a serious breach of integrity that not only violates the law but compromises public safety and introduces illegal goods into Ontario’s regulated alcohol market,” said Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO of the AGCO.

The investigation was led by the AGCO which coordinates with police and other law enforcement partners as well as the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

Southside Johnny’s will have the right to appeal the Notice of Proposal action within 15 days to License Appeal Tribunal.