Police searching for missing vulnerable woman, 70, last seen in Brampton

Peel regional police are asking for help searching for a missing vulnerable 70-year-old woman who was last seen in Brampton on Monday.

Donna went missing from the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bonnie Braes Drive around 4:30 p.m.

She is described as white, five feet and six inches tall with a medium build and shoulder-length frizzy brown and grey hair. Donna was last seen wearing a furry brown vest, tan-coloured inner sweater, light brown pants and a pink scarf with hearts.

Due to the cold and stormy weather hitting the GTA, police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

“Donna has been missing now for approaching 24 hours, and we have concerns for her wellbeing, and given the weather right now, we’d like to bring her home to her family,” said Peel police Const. Taylor Halfyard.

“We believe that … given the cold conditions, she may not be dressed quite appropriately.”

A command post has been set up in the Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road area as they search for her. “We’re trying to pinpoint video surveillance from where she may have last been seen and follow up on leads,” added Halfyard.

Police say she has difficulty communicating with members of the public and if she’s located to contact police immediately.

Halfyard adds there have been incidents in the past where Donna has gone missing, however, they were able to located her quickly. “This is approaching 24 hours now, which is why we are concerned,” he added.



Donna, 70, has been missing from Brampton since Monday afternoon. HANDOUT/Peel Police Service