FBI releases new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding, reward raised to $15M

Two decades ago, Canadians were cheering for Ryan Wedding while he was representing the country at the Olympics. Now, he's one of the most wanted men on Earth, accused of being a drug lord, murderer, and money launderer. Karling Donoghue reports.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 9, 2025 8:21 am.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 9:13 am.

The FBI has released a newly obtained photograph of Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian fugitive on its Ten Most Wanted list.

Wedding, 44, is accused of running a transnational drug trafficking operation that moved hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California into Canada and other parts of the United States.

U.S. officials allege he also orchestrated multiple murders to protect his criminal enterprise.

The U.S. Department of State’s Narcotics Rewards Program is now offering up to $15 million for information leading to Wedding’s arrest or conviction.

“The photo is believed to have been taken of Wedding in Mexico during the summer of 2025,” the FBI stated.

The reward was increased in November, when U.S. authorities also announced additional incentives for information on assassins who murdered a potential witness in Medellín, Colombia, earlier this year.

From Olympian to alleged drug lord

Wedding represented Canada in snowboarding at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. After his athletic career ended, investigators say he turned to organized crime, building a narcotics empire that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi described as “one of the most prolific and violent drug-trafficking organizations in this world.”

Bondi said Wedding’s operation generated more than $1 billion annually and trafficked an estimated 60 metric tons of cocaine each year.

“He is the largest distributor of cocaine in Canada,” she told reporters at a Nov. 19 press conference in Washington, D.C.

Wedding, 44, is accused of running a transnational drug trafficking operation that moved hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California into Canada and other parts of the United States. Photo: FBI.

Authorities believe Wedding is currently living in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa Cartel. Officials say he works closely with the cartel to funnel Colombian cocaine into North American markets, flooding communities in both Canada and the United States.

New indictments announced in November accuse Wedding of ordering the murder of a federal witness, who was shot five times in the head before he could testify against him. Among the seven people arrested in Canada was Wedding’s attorney, Deepak Paradkar, who allegedly advised him to have the witness killed.

The Department of Justice and the FBI are coordinating with the State and Treasury departments, as well as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), in their pursuit of Wedding.

The FBI is urging anyone with information about Wedding’s whereabouts to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Transat continues suspending flights as strike deadline looms

TORONTO — Air Transat passengers face a second day of uncertainty, as the airline could suspend all flights by the end of the day as it prepares for a possible strike. The Air Line Pilots Association,...

1h ago

2 Alberta Clippers set to drop up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday night

Two Alberta Clippers headed for the GTA could drop up to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday night. The first system will begin as snow on Tuesday, bringing a light blanket of 1-3 centimetres during...

12h ago

Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision involving dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning. York Regional Police say the collision happened around 4:07 a.m. near Bloomington Road...

1h ago

Health Canada approves 1st pill to treat postpartum depression

Health Canada has approved the first drug designed to treat postpartum depression. Zuranolone, sold under the brand name Zurzuvae, is a pill taken once a day for 14 days and can start relieving depressive...

1h ago

Top Stories

Air Transat continues suspending flights as strike deadline looms

TORONTO — Air Transat passengers face a second day of uncertainty, as the airline could suspend all flights by the end of the day as it prepares for a possible strike. The Air Line Pilots Association,...

1h ago

2 Alberta Clippers set to drop up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday night

Two Alberta Clippers headed for the GTA could drop up to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday night. The first system will begin as snow on Tuesday, bringing a light blanket of 1-3 centimetres during...

12h ago

Pedestrian killed in early-morning collision involving dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning. York Regional Police say the collision happened around 4:07 a.m. near Bloomington Road...

1h ago

Health Canada approves 1st pill to treat postpartum depression

Health Canada has approved the first drug designed to treat postpartum depression. Zuranolone, sold under the brand name Zurzuvae, is a pill taken once a day for 14 days and can start relieving depressive...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Scarborough man hailed a hero after alerting residents to fire

When a fire broke out in an east-end apartment building, Justin Middlebrook says he ran towards the flames to alert his neighbours. Michelle Mackey has the story, including the latest on one woman who was sent to hospital.  

10h ago

2:42
Hate crime unit investigating after Jewish prayer scrolls stolen in North York

The Toronto police hate crime unit is investigating after several mezuzahs were stolen from a community housing building in North York. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents who say they're afraid to put the Jewish prayer scrolls back on their door.

11h ago

2:29
OPP investigating company that received Ontario government payments

Keel Digital Solutions is under scrutiny after the province found "irregularities" during a routine audit. As Mark McAllister explains, the same company is at the heart of the Ford government Skills Development Fund controversy.

14h ago

2:17
Snow expected for the next two days

Snow is expected to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday this week so you may need to work in some extra commute time. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

3:02
Calls grow to speed up Line 6 Finch West train trips

As Toronto residents and visitors begin using the new Finch West LRT, issues are being raised about the speed the light rail vehicles are travelling. Nick Westoll has more as he put Line 6 Finch West to the test.

16h ago

More Videos