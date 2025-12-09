Toronto police officer charged with theft for allegedly taking found property

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 9, 2025 5:12 pm.

A Toronto police officer is facing charges, including theft, related to an alleged incident from last September.

In a release, Toronto police said the officer was working at the front desk at 52 Division on September 4, 2025, when he allegedly “took found property instead of logging it and arranging for its return to the owner.”

Constable Timothy Deacon, 50, was subsequently arrested and charged with theft, obstruct peace officer and breach of trust.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on January 20.

Toronto police say Deacon is a 16-year veteran.

He’s been suspended with pay in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act of Ontario.

