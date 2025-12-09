Toronto, once again, leads the pack in an unflattering rat race

Toronto has once again scurried to the top of Orkin Canada’s annual list of the country’s “rattiest” cities, cementing its reputation as the nation’s rodent capital.

The pest control company released its 2025 rankings this week, based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments carried out between Aug. 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

Toronto edged out Victoria for the top spot, while Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond rounded out the top five.

The national top 10

Toronto

Victoria

Vancouver

Burnaby

Richmond

Mississauga

Kelowna

Ottawa

Scarborough

Moncton

This year’s list saw Ottawa and Moncton return to the top 10, highlighting how rodent populations are spreading across more regions in Canada.

Ontario’s rodent ranking by city

Ontario cities dominated the rankings, with Toronto leading the way. Mississauga, Ottawa, and Scarborough also cracked the national top 10. Orkin Canada’s provincial breakdown shows just how widespread the issue has become.

Top 25 rattiest cities in Ontario (2025):

Toronto

Mississauga

Ottawa

Scarborough

Sudbury

Markham

Etobicoke

North York

Brampton

Oshawa

Hamilton

Richmond Hill

Oakville

Thornhill

Burlington

Barrie

Windsor

London

Cambridge

Whitby

Pickering

North Bay

Cochrane

Sarnia

St. Catharines

Here’s how to keep rodents away

With rodent activity on the rise, Orkin Canada is reminding residents of simple steps to keep rats and mice from turning homes into their playgrounds.

Trim trees and shrubs: Keep vegetation at least one metre from building exteriors to remove hiding spots.

Keep vegetation at least one metre from building exteriors to remove hiding spots. Eliminate water sources: Fix leaking gutters, clear standing water from bins, and address moisture issues.

Fix leaking gutters, clear standing water from bins, and address moisture issues. Inspect for signs: Watch for droppings, burrows, gnaw marks, or rub marks along walls.

Watch for droppings, burrows, gnaw marks, or rub marks along walls. Seal entry points: Close cracks larger than 1/4 inch and install weather stripping on doors.

Close cracks larger than 1/4 inch and install weather stripping on doors. Maintain cleanliness: Store food in sealed containers, clean up crumbs immediately, and avoid leaving dishes out overnight.

