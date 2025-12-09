Toronto, once again, leads the pack in an unflattering rat race

Toronto has once again scurried to the top of Orkin Canada’s annual list of the country’s 'rattiest' cities, cementing its reputation as the nation’s rodent capital.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 9, 2025 11:34 am.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 12:05 pm.

Toronto has once again scurried to the top of Orkin Canada's annual list of the country's "rattiest" cities, cementing its reputation as the nation's rodent capital.

The pest control company released its 2025 rankings this week, based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments carried out between Aug. 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

Toronto edged out Victoria for the top spot, while Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond rounded out the top five.

The national top 10

  • Toronto
  • Victoria
  • Vancouver
  • Burnaby
  • Richmond
  • Mississauga
  • Kelowna
  • Ottawa
  • Scarborough
  • Moncton

This year’s list saw Ottawa and Moncton return to the top 10, highlighting how rodent populations are spreading across more regions in Canada.

Ontario’s rodent ranking by city

Ontario cities dominated the rankings, with Toronto leading the way. Mississauga, Ottawa, and Scarborough also cracked the national top 10. Orkin Canada’s provincial breakdown shows just how widespread the issue has become.

Top 25 rattiest cities in Ontario (2025):

  • Toronto
  • Mississauga
  • Ottawa
  • Scarborough
  • Sudbury
  • Markham
  • Etobicoke
  • North York
  • Brampton
  • Oshawa
  • Hamilton
  • Richmond Hill
  • Oakville
  • Thornhill
  • Burlington
  • Barrie
  • Windsor
  • London
  • Cambridge
  • Whitby
  • Pickering
  • North Bay
  • Cochrane
  • Sarnia
  • St. Catharines
Photo: Orkin Canada.

Here’s how to keep rodents away

With rodent activity on the rise, Orkin Canada is reminding residents of simple steps to keep rats and mice from turning homes into their playgrounds.

  • Trim trees and shrubs: Keep vegetation at least one metre from building exteriors to remove hiding spots.
  • Eliminate water sources: Fix leaking gutters, clear standing water from bins, and address moisture issues.
  • Inspect for signs: Watch for droppings, burrows, gnaw marks, or rub marks along walls.
  • Seal entry points: Close cracks larger than 1/4 inch and install weather stripping on doors.
  • Maintain cleanliness: Store food in sealed containers, clean up crumbs immediately, and avoid leaving dishes out overnight.

Click here to view Orkin Canada’s top 20 rattiest cities in British Columbia and Eastern Canada’s top 15 rattiest cities.

Top Stories

Air Transat cancels more flights as strike deadline looms

Air Transat says it has cancelled more flights as the clock ticks down on a Wednesday morning strike deadline from pilots near the peak of the holiday travel period. Travel company Transat A.T. Inc.,...

updated

8m ago

Gas prices in Toronto, GTA set to hit lowest level since April

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday. According to industry...

3h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the city's west end. Just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West...

2h ago

'I know it can be faster': Mayor Chow looks to speed up Line 6 Finch West LRT amid complaints

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she's taking steps to address complaints from TTC riders that the new Line 6 Finch West LRT is too slow. "The train is not as fast as it can be, absolutely," Chow conceded...

2h ago

