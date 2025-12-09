Travel experts share advice for passengers on vacation as Air Transat strike looms

An Air Transat Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon just before sunrise, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted December 9, 2025 11:12 am.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 12:40 pm.

With Air Transat moving to cancel flights and bring people back from vacation early ahead of a strike deadline, one travel expert says there are some best practices for passengers to avoid getting stuck abroad.

Barry Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance and travel website, said he recommends continuously monitoring for updates from the airline about the strike through their website or other channels.

“Anytime there’s a strike like this or any stoppage in work, things are fluid. Air Transat has already said they’re going to send some more flights in advance of the strike, but that’s only if you want to return home early,” Choi said.

He added that consumer rights regulations don’t “necessarily cover strikes,” but the airline is responsible for ensuring passengers get back.

“But what happens if the strike lasts two weeks? Are you going to be able to stay abroad for multiple days, multiple weeks and just wait, or do you need to find your own way back?”

If a passenger ends up staying longer than intended because of a strike, Choi recommends saving receipts for hotel stays and meals along with any documents and emails saying their flight was cancelled or delayed so they can make a claim at a later date.

After the Air Canada strike ended in August, he said the company told consumers that if they got stranded, they could submit expenses for meals, accommodation and such for reimbursement.

“I am doubtful that Air Transat will reimburse people. It’s one of those situations where you don’t know what’s going to happen until after the fact,” Choi said.

One option to give travellers peace of mind that they won’t be stranded is to book a fully refundable flight as a backup, he said, noting that he was in a similar situation when he was in Europe during the Air Canada strike.

“The longer you wait, the more expensive these flights are going to get, just because obviously there’s gonna be more people trying to get back … The good thing is Air Transat is a bit of a smaller airline, so there won’t be as much demand getting back,” Choi said.

Choi said he also recommends having travel insurance and being aware of what is covered under the policy, whether it be through their credit card or a standalone insurance policy. However he said strikes are not always covered by insurance.

“Generally speaking, credit card policies aren’t as generous as standalone policies, but you could still get like $100 to $200 a night. You might get meals included, so it can at least offset some of your potential additional costs,” Choi said.

Overall, he said travel insurance is relatively inexpensive and straightforward to acquire.

“If you can’t afford travel insurance, you can’t afford to travel. It’s crazy not to travel with travel insurance these days, especially after what we’ve seen with COVID-19 and everything else over the years,” Choi said.

Air Transat has begun to cancel flights as the clock ticks down on a Wednesday morning strike deadline from pilots near the peak of the holiday travel period.

Travel company Transat A.T. Inc., which owns the Montreal-based leisure airline, said it has cancelled at least a half-dozen flights on Tuesday so far. The planes were scheduled to fly between Toronto and Cancun, Mexico, Toronto and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as well as Montreal and Punta Cana.

On Monday, Air Transat arranged four extra flights to ferry some passengers back early from their vacations in Cancun, Punta Cana and Cuba.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2025.

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Air Transat cancels more flights as strike deadline looms

Air Transat says it has cancelled more flights as the clock ticks down on a Wednesday morning strike deadline from pilots near the peak of the holiday travel period. Travel company Transat A.T. Inc.,...

updated

9m ago

Gas prices in Toronto, GTA set to hit lowest level since April

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday. According to industry...

3h ago

Police investigating suspicious death in Toronto's west end

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the city's west end. Just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West...

2h ago

'I know it can be faster': Mayor Chow looks to speed up Line 6 Finch West LRT amid complaints

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she's taking steps to address complaints from TTC riders that the new Line 6 Finch West LRT is too slow. "The train is not as fast as it can be, absolutely," Chow conceded...

2h ago

