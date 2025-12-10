Naughty but not illegal: Police respond to anti-Santa signs at Brantford parade

Santa Claus and his little helper. Photo: Getty Images. AleksandarNakic

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 10, 2025 6:08 am.

Police in a city west of Toronto say they were flooded with complaints from upset residents the day of their annual Christmas parade, after one person bound for Santa’s naughty list tried to spoil the magic of the season.

Thousands of people gathered in Brantford, Ont., on Nov. 29 for the city’s annual Santa Claus parade, which for the last 50 years has taken carollers and festive floats through the city’s downtown. 

Photos shared on social media show a home on Dalhousie Street that was decorated with four signs that featured scrawling messages such as “Santa is fake,” “Santa isn’t real,” “Your parents are Santa,” and “Your family buys your presents.”

The force’s corporate communications manager, Robin Matthews-Osmond, says officers received “a few calls” to online channels and special constables staffing the parade, though she says a specific figure for the number of calls is not available. 

She says officers spoke to the homeowner the evening of the parade, and they decided to take the signs down.

Matthews-Osmond says the force did not lay any charges as it “isn’t illegal to be a Grinch,” but added the force still encourages everyone to “embrace the spirit of the season to help foster a positive, welcoming community” during holiday events. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

updated

32m ago

Here's the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather. This article will be updated throughout the day. York...

HAPPENING NOW

23m ago

'Never be the same:' Brampton man speaks out after losing 5 family members in fatal fire

Life will “never be the same” for a Brampton man who lost five family members, including his newborn son, in a devastating house fire.  Flames ripped through the rental property where 11 people...

9h ago

Human remains in Niagara-on-the-Lake identified as missing Toronto man

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of human remains discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year. Investigators say the remains...

1h ago

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

updated

32m ago

Here's the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather. This article will be updated throughout the day. York...

HAPPENING NOW

23m ago

'Never be the same:' Brampton man speaks out after losing 5 family members in fatal fire

Life will “never be the same” for a Brampton man who lost five family members, including his newborn son, in a devastating house fire.  Flames ripped through the rental property where 11 people...

9h ago

Human remains in Niagara-on-the-Lake identified as missing Toronto man

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of human remains discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year. Investigators say the remains...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Heavier snow overnight to slow morning commute

Toronto and the GTA remain under weather alerts as heavier snow is expected to fall overnight and slow down the morning commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

8h ago

2:47
Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

It's a true 'nightmare before Christmas': A family's beloved holiday display featuring massive Christmas inflatables has been destroyed by masked vandals. Brandon Choghri speaks with the homeowner, who says he's devastated by the destruction.

12h ago

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

15h ago

4:50
GTA under snowfall warnings, brace for slow Wednesday morning commute

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which GTA regions will be hit with the hardest snowfall warnings as Southern Ontario braces for heavy, wet snow.

15h ago

1:23
Front lawn adorn with Christmas-themed inflatables vandalized

A Scarborough homeowner was shocked to see his Christmas display on his front lawn completely vandalized after his inflatable figurines were popped by suspects in the middle of the night.

17h ago

More Videos