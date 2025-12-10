Canada adds Maniac Murder Cult, Terrorgram Collective to list of extremist entities

OTTAWA — The federal government says it has added three extremist networks and an armed insurgent group to its list of terrorist entities.

Public Safety Canada says the groups 764, Maniac Murder Cult and Terrorgram Collective are ideologically motivated violent extremist networks that operate across borders.

The federal department says they use social media and online gaming platforms to recruit and radicalize individuals, spread propaganda and violent extremist narratives, and incite violence both online and offline.

The department says Islamic State-Mozambique is a branch of the Islamic State group looking to seize territory, infiltrate civilian populations and security forces and commit terrorism.

Public Safety says property owned by these groups in Canada must be frozen and reported to the RCMP or the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

The listings also make it a criminal offence for anyone in Canada — and Canadians abroad — to knowingly deal with property belonging to a designated group.