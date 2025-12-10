Canada’s all-Black awards show The Legacy Awards ends, shifts to interview series

Stephan James, left, and Shamier Anderson, pose for a photograph on the black carpet for The Legacy Awards in Toronto, on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted December 10, 2025 9:00 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 9:16 am.

The Legacy Awards, a ceremony devoted to celebrating Black talent in Canada, is ending three years after it launched.

Organizers The Black Academy and broadcaster CBC say they are instead collaborating on a new interview series, which they called an “evolution” of the awards show.

The event, last held in the fall of 2024, featured a red carpet, musical performances and a large in-person gathering of Black creators, athletes, entertainers and community leaders.

The new program is titled “The Legacy Lounge” and will feature in-studio conversations with a group of honourees about their societal contributions and the legacies they’re creating.

The four 30-minute episodes are set to air during Black History Month on CBC Gem and CBC TV.

In a statement, CBC general manager of entertainment Sally Catto said the change is an “evolution” of the awards show that will provide an “in-depth and intimate tribute” to honourees.

“This was a joint, mutual decision made between the Black Academy and CBC to provide more opportunity for storytelling and to be more inclusive of more Black communities across Canada than a singular annual awards show format in only one location allows for,” Catto said in a statement.

Black Academy co-founders Shamier Anderson and Stephan James said the new series will have “an intimate atmosphere that allows audiences to look behind the curtain into the trials and tribulations” of each honouree.

At the last Legacy Awards in 2024, Anderson and James signalled uncertainty about the future of the organization’s flagship initiative, as that edition concluded a three-year broadcast deal with CBC.

“We’re hoping that CBC continues to do this because in our community, virtue signalling is a real thing,” Anderson told The Canadian Press.

“People come in when it’s topical and I think the community is hoping and making sure that the powers that be really keep this going and really put the gas behind it.”

Catto said in an email Tuesday that “CBC’s commitment to Black-led storytelling remains unchanged.”

The Black Academy founded the event in 2021 to spotlight exceptional Black Canadians. Last year’s honourees included rapper Kardinal Offishall, theatre director Weyni Mengesha and Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey.

“The Legacy Lounge,” part of the organization’s ongoing partnership with CBC, will be co-created and executive produced by Anderson and James.

A release says a diverse slate of honourees, including celebrities and thought leaders, will be announced at a later date.

“Shamier and I believe in the importance of representation and storytelling,” said James in a statement.

“Through ‘The Legacy Lounge,’ we aim to connect our audience with the incredible individuals who inspire change and progress in our communities. We want viewers at home to feel the warmth and authenticity of these conversations.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

