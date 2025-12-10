Toronto’s recruiting pitch excited Dylan Cease as much as his own tosses.

“You could tell they built a really impressive culture,” Cease said during a news conference Tuesday, a week after finalizing a $210 million, seven-year contract.

“As they were explaining sort of what they do to get the best out of players or how they prepare, and even the little things like travel and whatnot, you can just tell that it’s a buttoned-up organization. They want to win, and it was obvious.”

After coming within two outs of their first World Series title since 1993, the Blue Jays added the right-hander to a rotation projected to include Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and José Berríos.

“They’ve proven that they have championship-calibre players and obviously a good process. That was probably the number 1 thing,” Cease said. “And then from there, it was also how would they help me maximize and develop and basically reach my potential more often? That was important to me. That was probably the second-biggest consideration.”

Boras knows Blue Jays brass well

Toronto won the AL East this year for the first time since 2015. Mark Shapiro left the Cleveland Indians to succeed Paul Beeston as team president after that season and brought along Ross Atkins as general manager.

“Over time, as we went through some down years in the time that Mark and I were there, we poured into the resources that help players improve,” Atkins said. “As that started to bubble up into wins, we then poured more money into resources around free agency and investing in players more long-term in a significant way.”

Toronto headed off free agency for slugging first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when it agreed in April to a $500 million, 14-year contract that starts next year.

Cease’s agent, Scott Boras, had dealt with Blue Jays chairman Edward Rogers last off-season when Toronto tried to sign Juan Soto.

“They listened to what players wanted in amenities, what players wanted in technology to help them improve, what players needed and wanted in the routines medically,” Boras said. “And the staffing for that was provided. The facilities are certainly in the player community held as best in class.”

Cease had Gausman’s telephone number and spoke with the pitcher.

“As I asked around, no one had any negatives to say about it,” Cease said. “The consensus has been you’re going to love the city, you’re going to love the organization.”

Cease, who turns 30 on Dec. 28, is 65-58 with a 3.88 ERA and 1,231 strikeouts in 188 starts over seven big league seasons. He went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts this year for San Diego, striking out 215 and walking 71 in 168 innings. His 29.8 per cent strikeout rate was the third-highest among qualified pitchers, behind Detroit’s Tarik Skubal (32.2 per cent) and Boston’s Garrett Crochet (31.3 per cent).

“He by no means needs to get better, but because of that athleticism and durability, the potential is there for him to continue on an incredible trajectory,” Atkins said.

Cease’s contract includes $64 million in deferred payments due through 2046. He isn’t worried about the value of the money decreasing over the two decades.

“I think inflation is just a reality. In general, it’s going to happen,” he said. “I trust Scott, I trust the business side of it. When he says, hey, this is a good, fair deal, and explains why and is objective about it, it makes sense. I think it’s a fair deal, and I’m really not worried about it. If I can’t make that last, we’ve got problems.”