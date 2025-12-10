Toronto police seize $75K in drugs, arrest woman on firearm and trafficking charges

Brandi Dixon, 34, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 10, 2025 6:15 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 6:16 am.

Toronto police say a Mississauga woman has been arrested following the seizure of a loaded firearm and an estimated $75,000 worth of illicit drugs during the execution of a search warrant in Peel Region.

On Monday, Dec. 8, police officers carried out a warrant at an address in Peel. Investigators say officers located a loaded firearm along with large quantities of powder cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and crystal methamphetamine.

Brandi Dixon, 34, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with, and failing to comply with a release order.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Police say investigators believe Dixon may have committed similar crimes and are asking the public to come forward with any information. An image of the accused has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

updated

32m ago

Here's the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather. This article will be updated throughout the day. York...

HAPPENING NOW

23m ago

'Never be the same:' Brampton man speaks out after losing 5 family members in fatal fire

Life will “never be the same” for a Brampton man who lost five family members, including his newborn son, in a devastating house fire.  Flames ripped through the rental property where 11 people...

9h ago

Human remains in Niagara-on-the-Lake identified as missing Toronto man

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of human remains discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year. Investigators say the remains...

1h ago

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

updated

32m ago

Here's the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather. This article will be updated throughout the day. York...

HAPPENING NOW

23m ago

'Never be the same:' Brampton man speaks out after losing 5 family members in fatal fire

Life will “never be the same” for a Brampton man who lost five family members, including his newborn son, in a devastating house fire.  Flames ripped through the rental property where 11 people...

9h ago

Human remains in Niagara-on-the-Lake identified as missing Toronto man

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of human remains discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year. Investigators say the remains...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Heavier snow overnight to slow morning commute

Toronto and the GTA remain under weather alerts as heavier snow is expected to fall overnight and slow down the morning commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

8h ago

2:47
Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

It's a true 'nightmare before Christmas': A family's beloved holiday display featuring massive Christmas inflatables has been destroyed by masked vandals. Brandon Choghri speaks with the homeowner, who says he's devastated by the destruction.

12h ago

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

15h ago

4:50
GTA under snowfall warnings, brace for slow Wednesday morning commute

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which GTA regions will be hit with the hardest snowfall warnings as Southern Ontario braces for heavy, wet snow.

15h ago

1:23
Front lawn adorn with Christmas-themed inflatables vandalized

A Scarborough homeowner was shocked to see his Christmas display on his front lawn completely vandalized after his inflatable figurines were popped by suspects in the middle of the night.

17h ago

More Videos