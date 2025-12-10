Toronto police say a Mississauga woman has been arrested following the seizure of a loaded firearm and an estimated $75,000 worth of illicit drugs during the execution of a search warrant in Peel Region.

On Monday, Dec. 8, police officers carried out a warrant at an address in Peel. Investigators say officers located a loaded firearm along with large quantities of powder cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and crystal methamphetamine.

Brandi Dixon, 34, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with, and failing to comply with a release order.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Police say investigators believe Dixon may have committed similar crimes and are asking the public to come forward with any information. An image of the accused has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.