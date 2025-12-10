Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of human remains discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year.

Investigators say the remains of a human skull, located in August 2025, followed by full skeletal remains recovered from the area on Sept. 3, belong to a 24-year-old Black male from Toronto.

The victim had been reported missing and was last seen in May of 2022. His name is not being released at his family’s request.

Police believe the homicide occurred sometime between late 2021 and the spring of 2025. Detectives with the NRPS Homicide Unit are continuing to lead the investigation in collaboration with the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.