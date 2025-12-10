P.E.I. latest province to sell off U.S. liquor and donate net profits

HALIFAX — Prince Edward Island is set to sell off its existing stockpile of American alcohol and donate the net profits to island food banks.

The province says U.S. booze will be back on liquor store shelves Thursday and will not be reordered once it sells out.

The government expects the stockpiled alcohol to net roughly $600,000 in profits, which they intend to donate to local food banks beginning in January.

The province, along with the rest of the country, pulled U.S. booze from liquor store shelves earlier this year in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

In a release, Finance Minister Jill Burridge says the government will help local producers retain their expanded shelf space on liquor store shelves.

P.E.I. is the latest province to announce plans to sell off its American stockpile and donate the proceeds, following Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press