Should Canadian kids be banned from social media until they’re 16?

Starting today, Australian youth under the age of 16 will no longer be able to log onto Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and other social media sites due to a new law passed through their parliament.

The government has banned a number of popular online sites from allowing accounts be made for those under 16 years old, with a fine of up to $33 million CAD if the platforms defy the order.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Jay Olson, post doctorate fellow at the University of Toronto, to discuss whether the ban will actually make waves in protecting Australian youth, and how Canada could take note.