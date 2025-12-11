P.E.I. Premier Rob Lantz resigning to seek permanent leadership of PC party

CHARLOTTETOWN — Rob Lantz has announced that he is resigning as premier of Prince Edward Island as he seeks to become the permanent leader of the province’s Progressive Conservatives.

Lantz had been interim leader of the party and was sworn in as premier in February after Dennis King stepped down.

Lantz had served as education minister under King, who had been premier since 2019. King said he stepped down in the interest of his family and the people of the province.

The Progressive Conservative party’s constitution says an interim leader is eligible to be elected as party leader if they resign within 10 days of a leadership convention being called.

The party announced on Wednesday that it had scheduled a leadership convention for Feb. 7.

Lantz had previously said he wouldn’t seek the party’s permanent leadership.

He said his decision to seek the job now wasn’t a move he made lightly.

“But after listening to Islanders, it became clear that this choice had to be made – to ensure stability and strong leadership behind a united team that knows what needs to be done to secure the future,” Lantz said on social media Thursday.

Party president Sydney Gallant said in a statement that Bloyce Thompson had been selected by the caucus and party executive to become interim leader.

“Bloyce has served as deputy premier since 2023 and is well prepared to provide stable leadership during this period,” Gallant said.

Gallant added that Thompson will serve as interim leader until a permanent leader is selected at the convention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2025.

