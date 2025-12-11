P.E.I. Premier Rob Lantz resigning to seek permanent leadership of PC party

Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz reacts during his ceremony at Government House, in Charlottetown, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2025 8:20 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 10:25 pm.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Rob Lantz has announced that he is resigning as premier of Prince Edward Island as he seeks to become the permanent leader of the province’s Progressive Conservatives.

Lantz had been interim leader of the party and was sworn in as premier in February after Dennis King stepped down.

Lantz had served as education minister under King, who had been premier since 2019. King said he stepped down in the interest of his family and the people of the province.

The Progressive Conservative party’s constitution says an interim leader is eligible to be elected as party leader if they resign within 10 days of a leadership convention being called.

The party announced on Wednesday that it had scheduled a leadership convention for Feb. 7.

Lantz had previously said he wouldn’t seek the party’s permanent leadership.

He said his decision to seek the job now wasn’t a move he made lightly.

“But after listening to Islanders, it became clear that this choice had to be made – to ensure stability and strong leadership behind a united team that knows what needs to be done to secure the future,” Lantz said on social media Thursday.

Party president Sydney Gallant said in a statement that Bloyce Thompson had been selected by the caucus and party executive to become interim leader.

“Bloyce has served as deputy premier since 2023 and is well prepared to provide stable leadership during this period,” Gallant said.

Gallant added that Thompson will serve as interim leader until a permanent leader is selected at the convention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Time for unity': MP Michael Ma says he's leaving Conservatives to join Liberals

Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, Michael Ma, has announced he's leaving the Conservatives to join Mark Carney's Liberals. "After listening carefully to the people of Markham–Unionville...

3h ago

Canadian Armed Forces member charged in foreign interference investigation

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been arrested and charged in a joint police operation looking into foreign interference and security of information. Master Warrant Officer Matthew...

1h ago

Man, 19, dies after he was shot by Peel police officer following stabbing at Mississauga home: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

updated

22m ago

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

7h ago

Top Stories

'Time for unity': MP Michael Ma says he's leaving Conservatives to join Liberals

Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, Michael Ma, has announced he's leaving the Conservatives to join Mark Carney's Liberals. "After listening carefully to the people of Markham–Unionville...

3h ago

Canadian Armed Forces member charged in foreign interference investigation

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been arrested and charged in a joint police operation looking into foreign interference and security of information. Master Warrant Officer Matthew...

1h ago

Man, 19, dies after he was shot by Peel police officer following stabbing at Mississauga home: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

updated

22m ago

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Weekend snow and a surge of Arctic air this weekend

Some frigid air and snowflakes are on the way this weekend. Natasha Ramsahai with the details.

3h ago

2:23
Serial killer identified in Toronto cold case investigation

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over almost two decades in the 1980s and 1990s.

8h ago

0:54
Woman in her 70s fatally struck in Scarborough collision

An elderly woman has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

10h ago

1:44
Massive watermain break in Brampton freezes entire street

An area of Brampton is closed to commuters after a watermain break flooded the street and froze over amid frigid temperatures in the GTA.

13h ago

2:41
Several Alberta ski resorts to go all-season

Three ski resorts in Alberta are going year-round, unlocking new trails, summer activities, and thousands of jobs. Henna Saeed has the details.

21h ago

More Videos