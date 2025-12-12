16-year-old boy shot in North York, police say

Toronto police are investigating an alleged shooting in North York that injured a 16-year-old boy late Friday night.

According to investigators the shooting happened in Toronto’s Englemount-Lawrence neighbourhood, near Varna Drive and Flemington Road, just after 11 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they located the teen with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.