2 people injured in Yorkdale Mall stabbing, robbery: police

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 12, 2025 7:31 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2025 10:43 pm.

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place at Yorkdale Mall on Friday evening.

According to authorities, a man was stealing from a retail store just before 6:30 p.m. As he was running away, police say he knocked over a woman who was seriously injured and brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A loss prevention officer suffered a cut during the interaction,” a police spokesperson told CityNews. He was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the male suspected was quickly located and arrested.

No other details were immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

From Pope Francis to Charlie Kirk: A look back at some notable deaths from 2025

The death of Pope Francis rocked the Catholic Church in April 2025 and ushered in a new period of change for the religious institution, which is now led – for the first time – by a centrist American...

15m ago

Waymo looks to bring self-driving taxis to Canada

Waymo, the American self-driving tech company, is looking to expand its popular robotaxi service into the Canadian market. Representatives for the California-based tech company confirmed on Friday that...

3h ago

Blue Jays acquire right-hander Chase Lee from Tigers for lefty Johan Simon

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Chase Lee from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Johan Simon, the Major League Baseball club announced Friday. The...

2h ago

Air Transat pilots secure wage gains topping 50 per cent under tentative deal

MONTREAL — Most Air Transat pilots will see raises of well over 50 per cent under the tentative deal reached at the eleventh hour this week with parent company Transat A.T. Inc. The vast majority of...

4h ago

Top Stories

From Pope Francis to Charlie Kirk: A look back at some notable deaths from 2025

The death of Pope Francis rocked the Catholic Church in April 2025 and ushered in a new period of change for the religious institution, which is now led – for the first time – by a centrist American...

15m ago

Waymo looks to bring self-driving taxis to Canada

Waymo, the American self-driving tech company, is looking to expand its popular robotaxi service into the Canadian market. Representatives for the California-based tech company confirmed on Friday that...

3h ago

Blue Jays acquire right-hander Chase Lee from Tigers for lefty Johan Simon

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Chase Lee from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Johan Simon, the Major League Baseball club announced Friday. The...

2h ago

Air Transat pilots secure wage gains topping 50 per cent under tentative deal

MONTREAL — Most Air Transat pilots will see raises of well over 50 per cent under the tentative deal reached at the eleventh hour this week with parent company Transat A.T. Inc. The vast majority of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Northern snow squalls and frigid temperatures in the GTA

Area north of Toronto could see some snow squalls this weekend. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

3h ago

0:38
Mark Shapiro to stay on as Jays' President and CEO for five more years

Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro has signed a five-year extension with the nation's baseball team, which could potentially see him at the reigns until 2030.

9h ago

1:12
$2.7M worth of drugs seized in case linked to '44' gang

More than $2 million dollars worth of drugs were seized and 34 people were arrested following an investigation into a criminal network that police believe may be linked to the '44 gang.'

9h ago

0:38
Fire at Thorncliffe Park condo continues, no timeline when residents can return

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to 'smoulder' according to Toronto fire, as displaced residents remain uncertain when they can return home.

9h ago

2:12
TDSB director ousted after 10 months on the job

The Toronto District School Board has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately.

9h ago

More Videos