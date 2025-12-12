2 people injured in Yorkdale Mall stabbing, robbery: police

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place at Yorkdale Mall on Friday evening.

According to authorities, a man was stealing from a retail store just before 6:30 p.m. As he was running away, police say he knocked over a woman who was seriously injured and brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A loss prevention officer suffered a cut during the interaction,” a police spokesperson told CityNews. He was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the male suspected was quickly located and arrested.

No other details were immediately available.