Toronto-based company that makes diverse dolls says entire holiday shipment lost in train derailment

Photo showing a cargo shipment destroyed in a derailment, provided by Samantha Ong.

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 12, 2025 1:36 pm.

A Toronto-based company that makes inclusive dolls says its entire holiday shipment has been destroyed in a train derailment, wiping out nearly $200,000 in expected revenue.

Samantha Ong, owner of Joeydolls, told CityNews the staggering financial setback came after a CN Rail train derailed following a sudden rockslide in a remote mountainous area near the Alberta-British Columbia border on November 5.

“Only last week, we just received confirmation that our container was completely crushed,” she explained, saying the shipment included new product launches and restocks that families had been waiting months for.

Letter informing Ong of the derailment.

Ong says she had placed a large manufacturing order for this holiday season back in May, not long after the company filmed an episode of Dragon’s Den.

“I barely had enough cash to fund it,” she said in a social media post. “I scraped just enough personally to make it work.”

Making matters worse, Ong says she did not have cargo insurance.

“We’re still such a small family business, and we personally fund every production run,” she explained.

Joeydolls owner Samantha Ong poses with some of the company’s diverse dolls. Joeydolls.com

“This setback has been devastating,” she adds. “But we’re doing everything we can for our customers this week for the holidays.”

Ong said that includes plans to drive across the U.S. border to their warehouse to bring back any stock by hand to fulfill Canadian holiday orders.

“We will not be able to bring much (back) because our U.S. stock is already really low.”

Ong said restarting production to replace the lost stock would mean a six-month delay in getting them to market, not to mention significant additional production costs.

“I know how much these dolls mean to your children, so that really keeps us going,” she said, trying to remain optimistic.

On the company’s website, Ong explained how Joeydolls was born during the pandemic “inspired by my desire to create a world where every child feels proud of their identity.”

“We’re more than just a doll brand – we’re a movement to create meaningful cultural connections through play,” the website explains. “Joeydolls offers the world’s most diverse line of cultural dolls…”

Ong is hoping the company’s mission can continue despite their current setback.

“This has been incredibly hard to process,” she wrote. “But we are still here, still hopeful, and still committed to helping kids see themselves represented in the toys they play with.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

1h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

8m ago

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

1m ago

First segment of Canada's high-speed rail project to connect Ottawa and Montreal

The federal government says the first segment of its proposed high-speed rail project would connect Montreal and Ottawa.  The high-speed project, which was announced in February, would connect...

2h ago

Top Stories

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

1h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

8m ago

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

1m ago

First segment of Canada's high-speed rail project to connect Ottawa and Montreal

The federal government says the first segment of its proposed high-speed rail project would connect Montreal and Ottawa.  The high-speed project, which was announced in February, would connect...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
TDSB director ousted after 10 months on the job

The Toronto District School Board has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately.

1h ago

2:42
Weekend snow and a surge of Arctic air this weekend

Some frigid air and snowflakes are on the way this weekend. Natasha Ramsahai with the details.

19h ago

2:44
Ford government extends winter break until late March

The Ford government is extending it’s winter break and will not return to the legislature until late March. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are slamming the government for only sitting for a total of 51 days this year.

19h ago

2:35
How a Tai Chi Teacher Built a Community Over 30 Years

For 30 years, Tai Chi instructor Peter Chan has brought seniors together in Mississauga helping them heal, connect, and build community. A quiet practice with a powerful impact. Brandon Rowe reports.

19h ago

2:56
Police use DNA to link three cold case murders to suspected serial killer

Toronto Police and the OPP say Investigative Genetic Genealogy led them to link the cold cases from the 80's and 90's to a man who died before being caught. Erica Natividad reports.

5h ago

More Videos