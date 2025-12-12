The Toronto Blue Jays have locked in long-term stability at the top of their front office, announcing that Mark Shapiro has agreed to a five-year contract extension to continue as president and CEO.

The deal, confirmed by Rogers Communications, ensures Shapiro will remain at the helm through 2030, marking a potential 15-year run as the leader of Canada’s only Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise.

“Mark’s exceptional leadership has been a driving force behind the Blue Jays’ success, and we’re thrilled he will continue to lead our team and build on their incredible momentum,” said Edward Rogers, Chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and Executive Chair of Rogers Communications. “As proud owner of Canada’s team, we are excited to work with Mark and his team to give them the tools and resources they need to bring World Series championships back to Canada.”

One of Shapiro’s most significant legacies has been overseeing major renovations at Rogers Centre. The multi-phase project, with costs estimated at nearly $400 million, has transformed the 35-year-old stadium with modernized seating, premium fan experiences, and upgraded player facilities. Shapiro also spearheaded the revitalization of the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla.

“The opportunity to lead the Blue Jays organization for the past 10 years has been incredibly fulfilling,” Shapiro said on Friday. “Together, we have built an organization with people who care deeply about baseball and take immense pride in being Canada’s team. I am grateful and honoured to be able to continue that work.”

Shapiro says goal is to bring World Series back to Canada

Shapiro’s leadership also culminated in historic on-field success in 2025. The Blue Jays captured their first American League pennant since 1993, advancing to the World Series for the first time in more than three decades. Toronto pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to a Game 7, falling just short of a championship.

“Watching our country unite behind our team this past season has inspired and energized us to continue a relentless pursuit in bringing World Series championships back to Canada, and with the support of Edward, Tony [Staffieri] and Rogers, we’re committed to providing our fans a championship-calibre team and a best-in-class fan experience,” Shapiro added.

Shapiro first joined the Blue Jays at the end of the 2015 season after a long tenure with the Cleveland Guardians (then Indians), where he served as general manager and team president. He brought on current general manager Ross Atkins, who remains in his role with the club.

Commensurate increases in payroll have allowed the Blue Jays to compete at the top of the free-agent market again, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500-million, 14-year extension is the second-richest in baseball history once deferrals are factored into Shohei Ohtani’s $700-million, 10-year deal. The Blue Jays were in the bidding for him and for Juan Soto, owner of a $765-million, 15-year contract that tops the sport’s charts.

The Blue Jays have been active so far this offseason, with right-hander Shane Bieber opting in to the final year of his contract and the team agreeing to free-agent deals with starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce.

