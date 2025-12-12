The scientific reason raccoons may be getting cuter

They’re already the unofficial mascot of one of Canada’s largest cities, with tons of Toronto merchandise donning adorable images of so-called “trash pandas” – but a new study out of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock theorizes they aren’t just getting smarter – they may be getting cuter.

Host Kaitlin Lee speaks to evolutionary ecologist Albrecht Schulte-Hostedde from Laurentian University about the possible signs of “domestication” among urban raccoons, if that means they could one day be pets, and what the critters have to say about us.