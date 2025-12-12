3 men charged in Scarborough vehicle mischief and theft investigation

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 12, 2025 9:15 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2025 9:16 am.

Toronto police say three men have been arrested and charged following an investigation into a series of vehicle break-ins and acts of mischief in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.

According to police, officers received numerous reports in October of damaged vehicle windows and stolen property. In mid-November, authorities launched an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of three suspects.

Officers allege that throughout October and November, the men damaged multiple vehicles and removed items from inside.

Clifford Long, 47, of Toronto, has been charged with 13 counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14, 2026.

Ronald Hulme, 40, of Toronto, has been charged with 13 counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, one count of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.

Albert Redcliffe, 48, of Toronto, has been charged with six counts of theft under $5,000, nine counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of attempted theft under $5,000, and one count of failing to comply with probation. He appeared in court on Dec. 10.

Police say investigators believe there may be additional victims in the area bounded by Lawrence Avenue East, Brimley Road, Kingston Road, and Markham Road.

