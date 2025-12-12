Steamy Canadian hockey series ‘Heated Rivalry’ scores second season at Crave

Hudson Williams, right, and Connor Storrie are seen in an undated production still image handout from the Crave series "Heated Rivalry." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Bell Media (Mandatory Credit) Bell Media

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2025 1:41 pm.

Last Updated December 12, 2025 3:47 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s hot new hockey romance has scored a second season renewal.

Bell Media says its breakout hit “Heated Rivalry,” about two male hockey players in a secret love affair, will return to Crave and its U.S. streaming service partner, HBO Max, for more episodes.

The LGBTQ+ series from writer-director Jacob Tierney has exploded in popularity over the past few weeks, thanks to clips of its spicier moments shared widely on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie star as rival NHL hotshots Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, who fall into a years-long relationship outside of the rink.

Crave says its steamy adaptation was its most-watched original series debut within the first seven days, though it did not provide exact viewership numbers.

Producers did not say where they intend to take the series in its second season. The season finale will be released Dec. 26.

“Heated Rivalry” is based on the “Game Changers” book series by Nova Scotia author Rachel Reid.

Outside North America, several new distribution deals have been secured for the Crave Original, including Sky in New Zealand and Movistar Plus+ in Spain.

HBO Max will have the show’s rights in numerous regions of Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines, while deals with platforms in additional countries will be announced soon, including the United Kingdom.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.

Top Stories

Toronto-based company that makes diverse dolls says entire holiday shipment lost in train derailment

A Toronto-based company that makes inclusive dolls says its entire holiday shipment has been destroyed in a train derailment, wiping out nearly $200,000 in expected revenue. Samantha Ong, owner of Joeydolls,...

5h ago

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

6h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

3h ago

Waymo looks to bring self-driving taxis to Canada

Waymo, the American self-driving tech company, is looking to expand its popular robotaxi service into the Canadian market. Representatives for the California-based tech company confirmed on Friday that...

9m ago

