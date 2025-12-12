TDSB’s Director of Education departs amid leadership change

Clayton La Touche joined the TDSB in February 2025. Photo: TDSB.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 12, 2025 9:23 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2025 9:28 am.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately.

In a statement obtained by CityNews on Friday, TDSB Supervisor Rohit Gupta said the decision was made in consultation with Ontario’s Minister of Education, citing the need for a “fresh start” as the board looks ahead to future priorities.

“Now in my sixth month as supervisor of the board, I feel that the TDSB needs a fresh start as we look to set the TDSB up for success in the years ahead,” Gupta wrote. “With that in mind and after much consideration, I, together with the Minister of Education, have made the difficult decision to make a leadership change.”

La Touche, who joined the TDSB in February 2025, was thanked for his service and commitment to students and staff.

“I want to sincerely thank Clayton for his dedication to the students and staff of the TDSB since joining the board in February, and I wish him nothing but the best in the next steps of his career,” Gupta said.

Related:

Associate Director Stacey Zucker has been appointed Interim Director of Education. Zucker previously served in an interim role during the last school year and brings experience from both the TDSB and her tenure as Associate Director at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

“I have asked Associate Director Stacey Zucker to step into the role of Interim Director of Education,” Gupta wrote. “As you know, Stacey successfully held this role during the last school year and brings with her a wealth of experience.”

The announcement marks another significant shift for Canada’s largest school board, which has faced ongoing scrutiny and oversight under provincial supervision.

“Under the continued leadership of the supervisor, the Toronto District School Board is refocusing on student achievement,” said Minister of Education Paul Calandra. “I have full confidence that the supervisor, working with the Interim Director, will drive that focus and ensure every decision puts students first.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

VIA Rail passengers endure overnight stranding, lengthy delay sparks frustration

Dozens of VIA Rail passengers were stranded overnight in Brockville, Ont., following a significant service disruption that affected three trains and caused lengthy delays across the corridor. In a statement,...

32m ago

Claims period closes Friday in $500-million bread price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide...

5h ago

Man, 19, dies in Peel police shooting following stabbing in Mississauga: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

14m ago

3 men charged in Scarborough vehicle mischief and theft investigation

Toronto police say three men have been arrested and charged following an investigation into a series of vehicle break-ins and acts of mischief in Scarborough's Eglinton East neighbourhood. According...

1h ago

Top Stories

VIA Rail passengers endure overnight stranding, lengthy delay sparks frustration

Dozens of VIA Rail passengers were stranded overnight in Brockville, Ont., following a significant service disruption that affected three trains and caused lengthy delays across the corridor. In a statement,...

32m ago

Claims period closes Friday in $500-million bread price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide...

5h ago

Man, 19, dies in Peel police shooting following stabbing in Mississauga: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

14m ago

3 men charged in Scarborough vehicle mischief and theft investigation

Toronto police say three men have been arrested and charged following an investigation into a series of vehicle break-ins and acts of mischief in Scarborough's Eglinton East neighbourhood. According...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Weekend snow and a surge of Arctic air this weekend

Some frigid air and snowflakes are on the way this weekend. Natasha Ramsahai with the details.

14h ago

2:44
Ford government extends winter break until late March

The Ford government is extending it’s winter break and will not return to the legislature until late March. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are slamming the government for only sitting for a total of 51 days this year.

15h ago

2:35
How a Tai Chi Teacher Built a Community Over 30 Years

For 30 years, Tai Chi instructor Peter Chan has brought seniors together in Mississauga helping them heal, connect, and build community. A quiet practice with a powerful impact. Brandon Rowe reports.

15h ago

2:23
Serial killer identified in Toronto cold case investigation

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over almost two decades in the 1980s and 1990s.

20h ago

0:54
Woman in her 70s fatally struck in Scarborough collision

An elderly woman has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

21h ago

More Videos