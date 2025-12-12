TDSB’s Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately.

In a statement obtained by CityNews on Friday, TDSB Supervisor Rohit Gupta said the decision was made in consultation with Ontario’s Minister of Education, citing the need for a “fresh start” as the board looks ahead to future priorities.

“Now in my sixth month as supervisor of the board, I feel that the TDSB needs a fresh start as we look to set the TDSB up for success in the years ahead,” Gupta wrote. “With that in mind and after much consideration, I, together with the Minister of Education, have made the difficult decision to make a leadership change.”

La Touche, who joined the TDSB in February 2025, was thanked for his service and commitment to students and staff.

“I want to sincerely thank Clayton for his dedication to the students and staff of the TDSB since joining the board in February, and I wish him nothing but the best in the next steps of his career,” Gupta said.

Associate Director Stacey Zucker has been appointed Interim Director of Education. Zucker previously served in an interim role during the last school year and brings experience from both the TDSB and her tenure as Associate Director at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

“I have asked Associate Director Stacey Zucker to step into the role of Interim Director of Education,” Gupta wrote. “As you know, Stacey successfully held this role during the last school year and brings with her a wealth of experience.”

The announcement marks another significant shift for Canada’s largest school board, which has faced ongoing scrutiny and oversight under provincial supervision.

“Under the continued leadership of the supervisor, the Toronto District School Board is refocusing on student achievement,” said Minister of Education Paul Calandra. “I have full confidence that the supervisor, working with the Interim Director, will drive that focus and ensure every decision puts students first.”