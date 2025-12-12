Three U.K. men accused of killing Ontario restaurant owner return to Canada

Police say three men accused in the 2023 death of an Ontario restaurant owner have returned to Canada to face charges.

Ontario Provincial Police say 44-year-old Sharif Rahman was assaulted in August 2023 outside his restaurant in Owen Sound, about 190 kilometres northwest of Toronto, and died in hospital one week later.

Police had said the suspects fled the country, but were arrested in Scotland in late 2024 and returned to Ontario on Thursday to appear in court Friday.

Investigators have said 24-year-old Robert Evans faces a manslaughter charge.

His father, 47-year-old Robert Busby Evans, and his uncle, 54-year-old Barry Evans, have been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

A Scottish court earlier this fall heard the assault allegedly took place amid a dispute over an unpaid restaurant bill.