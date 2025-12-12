Waymo looks to bring self-driving taxis to Canada

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 12, 2025 7:06 pm.

Waymo, the American self-driving tech company, is looking to expand its popular robotaxi service into the Canadian market.

Representatives for the California-based tech company confirmed on Friday that it would like to see its autonomous ride-hailing service operating in some of Canada’s biggest cities and said it is working to make it happen.

“Waymo has global ambitions,” spokesperson Ethan Teicher wrote in a statement to CityNews. “We are engaging with officials across Canada to help explain our technology and advocate for legal frameworks that would allow us to bring our fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Canada in the future.”

Waymo is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., which is Google’s parent company. It currently operates its robotaxi service in a limited number of urban areas throughout the United States and recently announced plans to expand into 12 major cities – mostly in states with warmer temperatures where there are fewer weather challenges like ice and snow.

According to records from the City of Toronto, Waymo’s co-CEO, Tekedra Mawakana, and two other employees were recently approved as registered lobbyists on Nov. 6, 2025, for the purpose of “communicating about the potential development of by-laws and regulations related to autonomous driving technologies, including as it relates to operational authorizations, commercial operations, goods delivery operations and ridehail operations.”

In April, Waymo claimed to have delivered more than 250,000 weekly rides, but a leaked investor letter that was obtained by CNBC in December 2025, suggests that the company has seen a surge in popularity over the last few months with ridership increasing to more than 450,000 rides per week in cities where the service is available.

Tesla, the automotive company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is also working on a similar robotaxi service and launched full commercial service in Austin, Texas last month.

Government officials in Ontario previously pulled the plug on a pilot project that would test self-driving shuttle buses on Toronto roads after one vehicle crashed into a tree in Durham Region and seriously injured an attendant on-board.

Toronto has considered other projects involving autonomous vehicles, including a 2025 pilot program to test self-driving delivery vehicles.

Safety has been a major concern of autonomous vehicle development after the world’s first death caused by a self-driving car in 2018, when an Uber test car struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona.

With files from The Canadian Press.

Top Stories

Toronto-based company that makes diverse dolls says entire holiday shipment lost in train derailment

A Toronto-based company that makes inclusive dolls says its entire holiday shipment has been destroyed in a train derailment, wiping out nearly $200,000 in expected revenue. Samantha Ong, owner of Joeydolls,...

5h ago

Fire continues to 'smoulder' at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes, City says

A fire at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park continues to burn with displaced residents still uncertain when they can return home. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11...

6h ago

34 arrested, more than $2.7 million in drugs seized following months-long investigation

Police forces across the GTA have teamed up to shut down a street gang whose criminal tentacles reached well beyond the region. Police in Durham Region say a nine-month-long investigation into drug...

3h ago

Air Transat pilots secure wage gains topping 50 per cent under tentative deal

MONTREAL — Most Air Transat pilots will see raises of well over 50 per cent under the tentative deal reached at the eleventh hour this week with parent company Transat A.T. Inc. The vast majority of...

1h ago

